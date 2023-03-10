Greenville Drive to Host 3rd Annual Fan Fest on Saturday, March 11th

The Greenville Drive, High-A Affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, is ramping up its annual season kickoff party, Fan Fest presented by TD SYNNEX, on March 11, 2023, from 10 am to 5 pm.

The free, open-to-the-public event brings a renewed excitement for Greenville’s favorite summer pastime — Drive baseball, complete with the all new Shopping on the District experience, First Pitch Invitational college baseball games, the launch of 2023 Drive single game ticket sales, a blood drive, live music, tailgate and kids’ games throughout the Fluor Field concourse, concessions, drink stations and much more!

In addition to Fan Fest, the moment so many Drive fans have waited for is here! Single Game tickets for the 66 Drive home games will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at both the Field Street and Main Street box offices as well as online. This includes tickets to Opening Day presented by TD Bank on April 11.

“We’ve been looking forward to this event since the moment the last out was recorded at Fluor Field in September,” said, Greenville Drive General Manager Eric Jarinko. “We miss seeing our fans around the ballpark and this event will get us even more excited and motivated to bring the best experience in Greenville and baseball back to our community.”

This will be the best and most exciting Fan Fest ever at Fluor Field with fun and entertainment perfect for the whole family. This year’s Fan Fest will include:

Drive inflatables and roaming entertainment throughout the concourse

Pictures and visits with mascot Reedy Rip’It

Cornhole and Giant Jenga

Kids Club sign ups

Ticket Package Opportunities

Pepsi Starry sampling

Stadium concession stands with new menu items

Drink stations

Shopping on the District Formerly the West End Warehouse Sale, the Shopping on the District experience is reinvigorated and revamped in the beautiful District 356. More than 15 local retailers and partners will be taking part in this year’s sale including Muse, Ro & Co, Shoeless Joe Jackson Museum, Labels, Ducks & Drakes, Paw Paws, Prowse with Moore, Augusta 20, Samantha Grace, Pink Palm, the Vintage Palm, Loyal to Greenville, Vintage Now Modern, Kentwool, RockBox, Misfit Thrift & Kicks, The Vault, as well as the Greenville Drive! The Blood Connection Blood Drive The Greenville Drive has partnered with The Blood Connection to host seven blood drives throughout the year and will host its first this weekend from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Two Blood Connection busses will be posted at the main entrance of District 356 and each blood donor will receive a voucher for two tickets for a future drive game, a pint of beer for a pint of blood (for donors 21+) and a Blood Connection Luck O’ the Donor Scratch Off card to win various prizes. First Pitch Invitational College Baseball Fan Fest presented by TD SYNNEX will be bolstered by two college baseball games featuring annual Fluor Field inhabitant, the Michigan State Spartans. The First Pitch Invitational, hosted annually by Michigan State at Fluor Field will also feature the Western Carolina Catamounts and Kansas Jayhawks. The first game of the doubleheader features Michigan State taking on Western Carolina at 2 p.m. followed by the Spartans taking on Kansas at 6 p.m. in the second game. Admission to both games is complimentary. Visit www.milb.com/greenville for more information. Written by the Greenville Drive.