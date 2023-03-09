GSP Airport Recognized as Best Small Airport in North America by Customers in 2022

Airports Council International (ACI), the world’s most prominent industry association for airports, announced the recipients of the 2022 Airport Service Quality awards highlighting the world’s best airports as judged by their customers.

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) was recognized with five awards.

Best Airport of 2-5 Million Passengers in North America

Airport with the Most Dedicated Staff in North America

Easiest Airport Journey in North America

Most Enjoyable Airport in North America

Cleanest Airport in North America

“Congratulations to the team at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport on their well-deserved Airport Service Quality Awards,” said ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira. “These recognitions were selected by passengers through ASQ’s unique and comprehensive methodology and demonstrate that the whole airport community is putting the passenger at the center of all they do.”

The Airport Service Quality program is the world’s leading airport customer experience measurement and benchmarking program. The ASQ Departures program measures passenger satisfaction from arrival to the airport campus to preparing to board their departing flight. It takes the whole airport community to ensure the passenger experience is safe, secure, efficient, and convenient.

“GSP takes great pride in providing our customers with a better airport experience,” said Dave Edwards, president and CEO of the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District. “It is an honor to be recognized by the passengers that chose GSP to meet their air travel needs in 2022. GSP shares this honor with the thousands of individuals working across the airport who consistently deliver an outstanding customer experience.”

The airport values the input and feedback provided through the ASQ program. GSP is continually listening to our traveling community to provide the amenities and services desired most by passengers.