Proud Mary Theatre Company Presents Final Weekend of Performances for “Five Lesbians Eating a Quiche”

It’s 1956 and the Susan B. Anthony Society for the Sisters of Gertrude Stein are having their annual quiche breakfast. Will they be able to keep their cool when Communists threaten their idyllic town?

Performances will take place at Unitarian Universalist Church of Spartanburg (210 Henry Place, Spartanburg, SC 29306) February 24 through March 5 on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 3:00 pm.

General admission is $20, and admission for students and seniors is $17.50.

Vegetarian quiche will be available for purchase at every performance, courtesy of show sponsor Blue Moon Bodega. This show is also sponsored by Jamie’s Petsitting Service.

More information is available at (864) 202-6555 or proudmarytheatre.com.