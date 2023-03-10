Spartanburg Little Theatre Presents “To Kill a Mockingbird”

Adapted from the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, To Kill a Mockingbird opens in a sleepy Alabama town in the midst of the Great Depression, where Scout and her brother, Jem, live with their widowed father, Atticus Finch.

When a young black man is accused of a terrible crime, the idyllic facade of the seemingly peaceful town begins to crack. Driven by an unshakeable moral conviction, local lawyer Atticus defends the man in a trial that sends violent waves through the community. Timeless and lingering, this hard-hitting work explores prejudice, compassion and the courage to do what is right, even when it comes at great cost.

Performances take place March 10 and 11 at 8:00 pm, as well as March 11 and 12 at 3:00 pm.

For tickets and additional information, please visit spartanburglittletheatre.com.