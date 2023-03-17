St. Paddy’s Day Dash and Bash Returns for 2023

AFL in partnership with The Greenville Drive and Palmetto Children’s Charity is bringing back the exciting St. Paddy’s Day 5K Dash & Bash on March 18, 2023, in downtown Greenville!

The 5K / 1 Mile Walk & Party will benefit Camp Spearhead & IDefine, two local charities renown in the Greenville community for their passionate missions.

Since 1968 Camp Spearhead has offered the opportunity for a positive camp life experience, making friends and “getting away from it all” for a few days for children and adults with special needs. Operated by Greenville County Recreation, Camp Spearhead has been a staple in the community and an important aspect of life for hundreds of campers throughout the years.

Founded in 2020 by a group of parents seeking better answers for their children and families living with a Kleefstra Syndrome (KS) diagnosis, IDefine is a nonprofit organization that exists to provide a central community for families affected by KS. IDefine provides information, advocacy, and pools resources to support life-changing treatment and intervention.

As a pillar in the Greenville community, AFL CEO, Jody Gallagher, reflects on why these charities mean so much. “Our core values, especially Community Engagement, have always led us in believing we can help grow, improve, and sustain our communities. Both IDefine and Camp Spearhead seek to do the same through their tireless commitment to establishing thriving communities for those they serve. Greenville and the Upstate are beyond thankful to have these charities and the wonderful experiences they provide for all who need them.”

With the great cause of raising money for Camp Spearhead & IDefine, friends and families of all ages are welcome to register for this action packed day in downtown Greenville.

The 5K / 1 Mile route will take participants through parts of downtown and finish around the track inside Fluor Field! If the race isn’t your cup of tea, come to the Bash inside the 500 Club at Fluor Field. There will be a raffle, music, dancing, costume & dance contests, and more.

All 5K / 1 Mile registrations include 1 raffle ticket, 1 beer (age 21+ with ID) and shirt. Bash tickets include 1 raffle ticket and 1 beer (age 21+ with ID.)

For more information about Camp Spearhead or IDefine and to register for the race, please visit www.5kdashandbash.com.