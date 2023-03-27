TIME Bicycles Establishing First South Carolina Operations in Spartanburg County; $6.5 Million Investment and 105 New Jobs Expected

TIME Bicycles (TIME), a leading carbon fiber bicycle manufacturer, has announced plans to establish its first South Carolina operations in Spartanburg County to build the nation’s largest carbon fiber bicycle factory. The company’s $6.5 million investment will create 105 new jobs.

Founded in France in 1987, TIME is one of Europe’s most significant cycling brands, pioneering carbon fiber technology in professional cycling. Asubsidiary of Cardinal Cycling Group (CCG), TIME manufactures bicycles that have won Olympic gold, multiple world championships, the Paris-Roubaix and numerous stages of the Tour de France.

“After two years of planning, we are thrilled to announce Spartanburg County as the TIME USA factory location,” said TIME Bicycles Chief Executive Officer Tony Karklins. “The infrastructure that exists within this region for advanced manufacturing is unrivaled. Through our collaboration with Clemson University, KraussMaffei and The SC Fraunhofer USA Alliance, we look to produce the most advanced carbon fiber bicycles in the world, with technologies and partnerships in place to rival production out of Asia.

Situated on 30 acres of land on the Saluda Grade Trail, TIME plans to renovate an existing 140,000-square-foot factory located at 19810 Asheville Highway in Landrum. The company will extend the capabilities of its European factory and produce industry leading carbon fiber bicycles and components using TIME’s exclusive resin transfer molding technology in conjunction with Clemson University, KraussMaffei and the SC Competes SC Fraunhofer USA Alliance initiative.

Renovations are expected to begin in April, and operations are expected to be begin in the fourth quarter. Individuals interested in joining the TIME Bicycles team should visit readySC.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $400,000 Set-Aside grant to Spartanburg County to assist with the costs of building improvements.