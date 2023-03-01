United Airlines Increases Capacity at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport

Strength of service continues to grow at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) as United Airlines upgrades to mainline service on existing Chicago O’Hare (ORD), Denver (DEN), and Houston Intercontinental (IAH) routes beginning March 3, 2023.

The routes were previously operated by 76-seat aircraft and are now being served by 126, 150, 166, and 179-seat aircraft, representing a 78 percent increase in seats to these destinations. This is the first time United will offer regularly scheduled mainline service at GSP. United is the only carrier currently offering large jet service to Chicago O’Hare, Denver, and Houston Intercontinental from GSP.

“United’s investment in GSP is a significant milestone in the airport’s recovery. With the upgrade in aircraft, United now exceeds its March 2019 seats,” said Dave Edwards, president and CEO of GSP. “The demand for air travel to and from the Upstate continues its upward trajectory. As we continue to have promising conversations with our airline partners, we expect more exciting developments in 2023.”

United is also adding more flights on its Newark (EWR) route, going from two daily departures to three. This will give the Newark/New York market 48 percent more seats.

