Assistant U.S. Secretary of State Visits Wofford College

Wofford College’s Hipp Lecture Series on International Affairs and National Security recently hosted Jessica Lewis, the U.S. State Department’s assistant secretary of the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs.

Lewis visited a government class to discuss the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as well as tension between China and Taiwan. Later that morning, she met students from across campus to discuss her career path and offer insight on careers as diplomats and high-level government employees at the college’s Career Center in the Mungo Exchange.

“We are honored to have Assistant Secretary of State Jessica Lewis on campus […],” says Van Hipp, founder of the college’s Hipp Center for National Security and Foreign Policy. “The Bureau of Political-Military Affairs plays a huge role in advancing national security partnerships with U.S. allies. Our students will benefit from this opportunity to engage with Secretary Lewis in both a classroom environment, as well as at our Career Center.”

Lewis has served in the State Department since September of 2021. Before joining the State Department, she served as Democratic staff director of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. From 2007 to 2014, she was U.S. Sen. Harry Reid’s national security advisor and foreign policy advisor and then his senior national security advisor.

The Hipp Lecture Series on International Affairs and National Security is part of the Hipp Center for National Security and Foreign Policy. It was founded in 2011 to create signature events at Wofford with the goal of capturing the attention of students and the public while drawing them into important conversations on applying American leadership and ideals to the challenges of international affairs past, present and future.

Written by Wofford College.