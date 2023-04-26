Avelo Airlines Adds New Nonstop Service at GSP Airport From Wilmington, Delaware

Avelo Airlines is expanding its footprint at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) with the addition of a third route. The airline announced that it will add new nonstop flights from Delaware’s Wilmington Airport (ILG) to GSP in June 2023.

In March, Avelo Airlines was announced as GSP’s seventh airline offering nonstop service to New Haven, Connecticut and Orlando, Florida. The addition of a third route is a testament to their investment in GSP and the growing tourism offerings of the Greenville-Spartanburg region. Avelo’s new flights will arrive just in time for the busy summer travel season.

The airline will begin operations with twice-weekly flights between GSP and Orlando International Airport (MCO) on June 7. Flights to Wilmington Airport (ILG) and Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) will operate on Thursdays and Sundays beginning June 22.

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, “Upstate S.C. – say hello to Avelo, again! This new route to the Wilmington / Philadelphia area exemplifies our ongoing commitment to bringing Avelo’s low fares, industry-leading reliability and caring service to GSP travelers. Getting to the four-state Delaware Valley region is now easier than ever.”

“The Upstate region is routinely recognized as a top travel destination,” said GSP President and CEO Dave Edwards. “Avelo’s decision to further expand at GSP opens new opportunities for travelers to visit our area and explore all our region has to offer.”

Introductory one-way fares between GSP and ILG start at $29. Tickets for all three routes are on sale now. Visit AveloAir.com to make reservations.