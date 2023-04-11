BBQ, Brews, and Baseball: A Unique AFL Champions Club Experience

Ever noticed all the fun that everyone watching the Drive from the AFL Champions Club always seems to have?

While reserved for large events, parties, meetings, etc., Fluor Field is opening up the Champions Club for a unique event designed to give you the opportunity to see what all the fuss is about. Plus be one of the first people to experience the first sips of Rallyville Lager, the official craft beer of the Greenville Drive brewed in partnership with New Realm Brewing.

BBQ, Brews, and Baseball returns this season on April 13, 2023 and you can purchase tickets for just $40 which includes a two-hour Champions Club BBQ buffet, your first Rallyville Lager for free, a commemorative Rallyville Lager cup, and the chance to watch the game from the Champions Club seats — the best seats in the house.

For more on Rallyville Lager, visit the Rallyville Lager page: https://newrealmbrewing.com/beer/greenville-drive-rallyville-lager/

Tickets for BBQ, Brews, and Baseball are available for purchase here: https://gd6.glitnirticketing.com/gdticket/cms/view.php?id=tile_BBQ+and+Brews.

Prepared by the Greenville Drive.