BMW Announces the Most Powerful BMW M Model Ever Made

BMW has announced an even more powerful version of its first-ever electrified high-performance vehicle. The 2024 BMW XM Label Red brings together an M HYBRID drivetrain with additional power and unique design accents that clearly announce its exceptional performance capabilities.

With a maximum system output of 738 hp, the BMW XM Label Red is simply the most powerful BMW M road vehicle ever made.

The BMW XM Label Red will make its world debut at the Auto Shanghai international motor show in April 2023. Production will begin in August 2023 at BMW Group Plant Spartanburg in South Carolina.

Superlative power from the M HYBRID drivetrain system.

The M HYBRID system in the BMW XM Label Red clearly demonstrates the benefits of electrification in high-performance models from BMW M. The seamless interaction of the electric motor and V8 engine ensures instantaneous power delivery that builds emphatically and continues into the highest reaches of the rev range. This combination of combustion engine and electric motor is conceptually similar to the powertrain found in the new BMW M Hybrid V8 endurance racing car, which made its debut in the 24 Hours of Daytona race in the North American IMSA series this year and will compete in events throughout 2023 leading up to the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2024.

A maximum system output of 738 hp represents a 94-hp increase over the standard BMW XM. Overall system torque is up by 148 lb-ft and now peaks at 738 lb-ft. Power is sent to the road by the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system. In conjunction with model-specific chassis technology and fast-acting, high-precision powertrain and chassis controls, the BMW XM Label Red delivers a unique performance experience with power and agility at entirely new levels.

M TwinPower Turbo technology and classic high-revving character.

The M HYBRID system of the BMW XM Label Red blends the virtues of electrification with the traditional qualities of a high-revving 8-cylinder combustion engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology. The latest generation of the V8 delivers extremely rapid power delivery, increased efficiency, and minimised emissions. As well as a cross-bank exhaust manifold, it also features a reinforced crankshaft drive, turbocharging with an electrically controlled blow-off valve, upgraded oil supply, and optimized oil separation.

In the BMW XM Label Red, the 4.4 liter V8 alone produces 577 hp at 5,600 rpm – a 94-hp increase over the unit in the standard BMW XM. Peak torque is 553 lb-ft – an increase of 74 lb-ft over the standard model – and is available from 1,800 to 5,400 rpm.

Instantaneous power delivery: electric motor with innovative pre-gearing stage.

Like the V8 engine, the electric motor of the M HYBRID system also employs innovative technology to deliver a noticeable increase in power. The permanently excited synchronous motor is integrated into the 8-speed M Steptronic transmission together with its power electronics, and helps to provide precise throttle response and nearly instantaneous power delivery.

The electric motor contributes up to 194 hp to the maximum system output of the BMW XM Label Red along with 206 lb-ft of torque. A pre-gearing stage patented by BMW is used to increase the torque produced by the motor to an effective maximum of 332 lb-ft at the transmission input for the motor. In this way, the compact motor is able to provide the sort of torque boost that could normally only be achieved using a far larger and heavier unit.

The improved build-up of power resulting from the pre-gearing stage between the electric motor’s rotor and the transmission’s input shaft can be clearly felt, both when accelerating off the line and when putting in a quick burst of speed. Combined with the optimized power delivery of the V8 engine and its high-revving character, this produces astonishing acceleration. The BMW XM Label Red needs just an estimated 3.7 seconds to sprint from 0 to 60 mph. Top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph, or 175 mph when the optional M Driver’s Package is specified.

Powerful high-voltage battery, BMW IconicSounds Electric, Combined Charging Unit and predictive heat management.

The electric motor draws its energy from a high-voltage lithium-ion battery integrated into the underbody. The battery provides a constant flow of power across a wide temperature range and under the heavy loads encountered in high-performance driving. It has a net energy content of 19.2 kWh. Together with the electric motor’s excellent efficiency and the system of intelligent energy management, this enables an estimated electric range of about 30 miles.

Under battery power alone, the BMW XM Label Red is capable of purely electric journeys around town and beyond; emission-free and in near silence. The BMW XM Label Red can achieve 87 mph in electric mode. The power delivery of the electric motor is enhanced by BMW IconicSounds Electric, developed in collaboration between BMW and film score composer Hans Zimmer.

The Combined Charging Unit of the M HYBRID system enables AC charging at up to 7.4 kW. This means the high-voltage battery can be replenished from zero to 100% charge in 3.25 hours. Predictive heat management reduces charging times by preconditioning – warming or cooling – the HV battery. The charging cable is kept in a stylish weekender bag secured in the rear cargo area using a carabiner-belt combination in M tricolor.

Supreme traction, captivating performance: M xDrive and M Sport differential.

The M xDrive all-wheel-drive system is rear-biased, which lends the BMW XM Label Red a dynamic sense of agility and poise; especially so in 4WD Sport mode. When the DSC (Dynamic Stability Control) system has been fully disengaged, the traction-optimised 4WD Sand mode – conceived specifically for driving over dunes and similar surfaces – can be activated via the M Setup menu.

Supporting and augmenting the performance of the M xDrive system is an electronically controlled differential lock in the rear axle, which further enhances traction, agility and directional stability. The M Sport differential brings on-demand, fully variable distribution of drive torque between the left and right rear wheels.

Model-specific chassis tuning, integrated transverse dynamics management.

The most powerful roadgoing BMW M vehicle ever made impresses not only with the unique power delivery of its M HYBRID system, but also with the breadth of its driving attributes. The BMW XM Label Red’s sophisticated chassis technology gives it an extraordinary range of abilities, from spirited handling to long-distance comfort, and is adapted to the unique performance characteristics of the powertrain with the precision for which BMW M models are renowned.

Standard equipment for the BMW XM Label Red includes adaptive M suspension Professional – featuring electronically controlled dampers and active roll stabilisation with Active Roll Comfort to eliminate body roll on one side of the vehicle – and Integral Active Steering. The M Sport braking system comprises six-piston, fixed-caliper brakes at the front and single-piston, floating-caliper units at the rear. It teams with the latest-generation integrated braking system, which ensures the stopping power generated by recuperation and the friction brake is delivered with consistency and precision, and offers the driver two programmable pedal feel settings.

Along with the systems mentioned above, the near-actuator wheel slip limitation tech integrated into the engine management and the Performance Control function are networked with the central transverse dynamics management. The integration of all powertrain and chassis systems together with the fine-tuning carried out on varying types of roads with the help of BMW M GmbH’s motorsport expertise has resulted in a well-resolved driving experience in every situation and with every configuration.

Extroverted design with exclusive details.

The muscular proportions of a dynamic Sports Activity Vehicle converge with a bold, self-confident exterior design featuring large surfaces, clear lines and a front-end look reserved for BMW’s luxury-class models. And added to the mix here are design accents underscoring the singular character of the BMW XM Label Red as a vehicle focused on achieving the highest peaks of performance.

The distinguishing features of the BMW XM Label Red include an available Toronto Red metallic accent band in place of the standard black. The use of red also extends to the model badges and the wheel inserts. The BMW XM Label Red is fitted as standard with 23-inch light-alloy wheels, with 22-inch wheels available as a no-cost option. The surrounds for the BMW M kidney grille and diffuser elements are finished in Black high-gloss.

Customers will be able to select either Brooklyn Grey metallic or choose from more than 50 BMW Individual special paint finishes at no additional charge, including the new BMW Individual Urban Green, BMW Individual Petrol Mica metallic, BMW Individual Anglesey Green metallic and BMW Individual Sepia metallic. The new BMW Individual Visualizer (which can be explored here) will be available from the start of orders for the BMW XM Label Red to help customers with the paint selection process. The vehicle is realistically depicted in the paint finish selected against the backdrop of BMW M Town.

A small number of vehicles will be produced with BMW Individual Frozen Carbon Black exterior paint, increasing the exclusivity of the BMW XM Label Red with even more expressive styling. The contrast of the gloss color accents against shimmering matte surfaces creates a distinctive and dramatic visual impact.

A black and red motif extends to the interior of the BMW XM Label Red. The distinctive three-dimensional headliner and the trim for the body pillars are finished in black, while red is used to highlight the diamond-shaped upper sections of the backrests and the integrated headrests of the seats for the driver and front passenger and the outer rear seats. Red contrast stitching is used on the black surfaces of the seats, instrument panel, door trim and center console, and the air vents have red accents. Other exclusive features of the BMW XM Label Red interior include a red “XM” badge below the control display, and an interior trim strip in Carbon Fiber satin effect with red and blue accent threads recalling the Label Red’s M pedigree.

Sports car cockpit with BMW Curved Display; M Lounge in the rear.

M multifunction seats, knee pads, M-specific content on the BMW Curved Display and the head-up display, the signature M gear selector lever, and an M-specific control panel on the center console are just some of the features of a sports car-style cockpit optimized to deliver a richly engaging performance experience on board. The M Hybrid button is used to select the operating mode for the drive system, while the Setup button provides direct access to the configuration of the powertrain, chassis, steering, braking system, and M xDrive, as well as allowing the level of brake energy recuperation to be adjusted. An exclusive feature of the BMW XM Label Red is the symbol identifying Boost Mode on the left-hand shift paddle.

A generous feeling of space, high-quality materials, and extravagant design transform the rear of the BMW XM Label Red into an exclusive M Lounge. Heated backrests that extend well into the sides of the cabin and cushions in Merino leather with red contrast stitching and an “XM” badge offer passengers luxurious levels of comfort. The sculptural headliner is unique with its three-dimensional prism structure, picture frame-style border, and 100 LED units for illumination. Ambient lighting, four-zone automatic climate control, and a Harman Kardon Surround Sound System are all standard features, while the options list includes a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System with a 1,475-watt amplifier and four additional speakers in the roof area.

Advanced driver assistance systems; BMW Live Cockpit Professional as standard.

The BMW XM Label Red offers customers a wide selection of advanced systems for automated driving and parking. Fitted as standard are the Driving Assistant and Driving Assistant Professional, which comprises Front Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning including lane return with steering assistance, the Evasion Assistant, Alertness Assistant, the Speed Limit Info system, and Active Cruise Control with Stop&Go function together with features such as the Steering and Lane Control Assistant, automatic Speed Limit Assist, and Active Navigation. BMW’s Highway Assistant, which allows attentive hands-free driving at speeds up to 85 mph on limited access highways, is also standard on the BMW XM Label Red.

Parking Assistant Plus is also part of standard specification. Alongwith the Reversing Assistant, this system adds Parking View, front and rear Panorama View and 3D View.

The BMW XM Label Red includes BMW Live Cockpit Professional, which brings with it the latest generation of the BMW iDrive, here based on an M-specific version of BMW Operating System 8.5. With the fully digital screen grouping and the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, the new BMW iDrive has been deliberately geared towards touch control and gesture control as well as dialogue using natural speech.

The BMW Live Cockpit Professional also includes the cloud-based BMW Maps navigation system. The BMW Digital Key Plus enables customers to lock and unlock the BMW XM Label Red using their Apple iPhone by means of security-enhanced ultra-wideband (UWB) radio technology. Smartphone integration for Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, the personalised BMW ID functionality and an eSIM designed for 5G mobile technology are also available for use.