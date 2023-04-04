BMW of North America Reports Q1 2023 U.S. Sales Results

BMW of North America has reported Q1 2023 sales results for the BMW and MINI brands in the U.S.

BMW Brand

In the first quarter of 2023, BMW brand sales in the U.S. totaled 82,466 vehicles, an 11.9% increase from the 73,714 vehicles sold in the first quarter of 2022.

BMW Electric Vehicle Sales

BMW currently offers three fully electric models in the U.S. – the BMW iX Sports Activity Vehicle and the BMW i4 and BMW i7 Sedans. The first ever fully electric BMW i5 will arrive later this year.

BMW also offers plug-in hybrid electric variants of some of its most popular models including the BMW X5 xDrive45e, BMW 330e and BMW 530e. The plug-in hybrid electric BMW XM Sports Activity Vehicle has also recently begun arriving in showrooms.

In the first quarter of 2023, BMW sold 6,588 battery electric vehicles, which accounts for 8% of total U.S. sales. In total, electrified vehicles (combined battery electric and plug-in hybrid electric), accounted for nearly 17% of U.S. sales this quarter.

“We are happy to report that the momentum of 2022 has carried over into the start of 2023,” said Sebastian Mackensen, President and CEO, BMW of North America. “And we are confident that sales of our fully electric vehicles will only grow as our lineup expands. All the while we will continue to offer the variety of drivetrains that U.S. consumers want. From electric and hybrid, to our U.S.-built Sports Activity Vehicles, incredible sedans, and new products from BMW M, we are well positioned for a great year.”

MINI Brand

MINI brand sales in the U.S. totaled 7,284 vehicles in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 5.9% vs the 6,876 vehicles sold in the first quarter of 2022.

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, Q1 2023.

Q1 2023 Q1 2022 % TOT 2023 TOT 2022 % BMW passenger cars 35,771 31,433 13.8% 35,771 31,433 13.8% BMW light trucks 46,695 42,281 10.4% 46,695 42,281 10.4% TOTAL BMW 82,466 73,714 11.9% 82,466 73,714 11.9% TOTAL MINI 7,284 6,876 5.9% 7,284 6,876 5.9%

The sales reported in these figures are of BMW passenger cars and light trucks, as well as MINI passenger cars. Consistent with auto industry practice in the U.S., BMW of North America follows the U.S. Auto Industry Sales Release Schedule issued annually by Motor Intelligence for purposes of reporting sales of BMW passenger cars and light trucks and MINI passenger cars. As a result, the sales of BMW passenger cars and light trucks and MINI passenger cars reflected in this Q1 2023 report occurred between January 4, 2023, and March 31, 2023.