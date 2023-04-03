Celebrate the Greenville Black Spinners and Jackie Robinson Day on April 15th

On Saturday, April 15, 2023, as part of opening week, presented by TD Bank, the Greenville Drive is excited to host a special celebration at Fluor Field to honor the legacy of not only Jackie Robinson but also the Black Spinners, a Negro League team that played in the 1920s right here in Greenville and helped shape the legacy of baseball in this wonderful community and across the country.

It will be a special night as the Drive host the 2023 King Legacy HBCU College Fair from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm on the Fluor Field Concourse. For more information or to register, click here.

And then when the gates open to the public at 6:00 pm, the Greenville Drive will:

Celebrate the life and legacy of Jackie Robinson

Recognize and honor the Black Spinners with the Drive donning specially designed uniforms for the night

Celebrate the 2022 Piedmont Athletic Association Hall of Fame Inductees

Enjoy special performances from both the Clark Atlanta Marching Band and the Greenville High Step Team

Host a book signing with Mike Chibbaro, author of “Voices of Meadowbrook Park” from 5-7 PM in the Drive’s Main St. Team Store

Watch a live painting being done of Jackie Robinson on the concourse

And more!

Saturday, April 15, also marks the Drive’s first “Saturdays on the District” event on District 356. Get to the game early and enjoy live music, food and beverages from the Greenville Drive, Belladina’s Pizza and Clare’s Creamery, inflatables, face painting and more for the kids, and your favorite Drive mascot, Reedy Rip’It! The fun starts at 5 PM.

Tickets are available now at www.greenvilledrive.com.

Prepared by the Greenville Drive.