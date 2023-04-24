Fluor Field Becomes a Rogues Gallery for Pirate Night on April 28th

Fluor Field becomes the latest in a string of pirate hangouts on Friday, April 28, 2023, as the Drive host Pirate Night!

Swashbucklers, marauders, raiders, buccaneers and scoundrels from all over Greenville and the Upstate are encouraged to take in the ball game in their best roguish garb.

A pirate costume contest champion will be crowned the best dressed pirate on Greenville’s high seas during the game and earn treasure (a grand prize) fit for a pirate. Inning break games will be flush with pirate themes, sea shanties and pirate music throughout the speakers, and we’ll help you enhance your look with gate-prizes upon entry to the game.

Friday Night Fireworks lit up by illumifin to the tune of your favorite pirate-movie music will round out the night!

