Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport Introduces “Thanks Again” Loyalty Program

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) is excited to be added to the Thanks Again loyalty program network as part of our ongoing commitment to offer a better airport experience.

The Thanks Again loyalty program enables travelers to earn points when shopping and dining at GSP and the over 100 airports within the Thanks Again network, including 18 of the 20 airports with nonstop flights from GSP. Thanks Again points can be redeemed for various rewards, including cash back and gift cards for airlines, hotels, and other popular retailers.

Deven Judd, Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at GSP, said: “The addition of the Thanks Again loyalty program at GSP is an exciting milestone in our ongoing commitment to enhancing the overall passenger experience. By participating in the Thanks Again program, GSP travelers can take advantage of a world-class loyalty program that rewards them for their patronage.”

With the implementation of the Thanks Again loyalty program, GSP continues its dedication to providing an exceptional customer experience for all passengers.

Travelers are encouraged to visit the Thanks Again website at gsp.thanksagain.com to sign up and start earning rewards immediately.

Learn more at gspairport.com.