Help South Carolina Win a National Contest by Tracking the Weather

Calling all volunteers who want to help South Carolina win by watching the weather.

The South Carolina State Climatology Office, housed within the S.C. Department of Natural Resources and partnering with the National Weather Service, needs volunteers to observe and report rainfall and our rare frozen precipitation, to help win an annual competition among other states as to who can add the most new volunteers during the month of March.

The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network, known as CoCoRaHS, hosts the contest and is a national volunteer network of backyard weather watchers of all ages and backgrounds.

South Carolina has participated in the program since 2008, and despite adding new volunteers each year, there are still areas of the state that need eyes and ears. The state is seeking to win the March contest for the fourth time.

To participate:

Register at cocorahs.org as soon as possible.

View the online training.

Buy a rain gauge.

Record and report your observations

“Volunteers have been critical in helping record precipitation levels throughout the state and supplying necessary data during major rain events, such as the historic flooding in 2015, Hurricane Matthew in 2016, and Tropical Storms Irma and Florence,” said State Climatologist Hope Mizzell. The information provided by observers has also helped track drought conditions across the state.

“This year, the goal is to add at least 100 new volunteers across the state,” said Assistant State Climatologist Melissa Griffin, the state coordinator for the CoCoRaHS program.

By using low-cost measurement tools, stressing training and education, and utilizing an interactive website, the program’s mission is to provide the highest quality data for natural resources, education, and research.

Visit cocorahs.org for more information.