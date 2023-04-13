Hub City Press to Publish Grey Wolfe LaJoie’s Debut Collection

Hub City Press is pleased to announce it will publish Grey Wolfe LaJoie’s debut collection Little Ones in the fall of 2024.

A collection of fiction and graphic ephemera, Little Ones plays in a space of shadows and in-betweens—the quiet interior life of a passed-over laborer, the bedtime story a goose tells a snake about a boy named Grey, moments of a road-killed raccoon’s afterlife, advice to the children of a future apocalypse—informed by Appalachian experience and traditions of Southern storytelling, in order to shed light on the smallest among us.

“I’m thrilled to release my debut collection, Little Ones, with Hub City Press,” Grey says. “This collection has been an exercise in acceptance—accepting the bizarre and aching environments that raised me, and accepting the carnivalesque characters and stories that live inside my head as a result. It is a true delight to have those things embraced Hub City, a testament to their sincere mission.”

Born in Western North Carolina, Grey Wolfe LaJoie holds an MFA from the University of Alabama, and they currently work as a coordinator and instructor for Auburn University’s Prison Arts & Education Program. Their work has been featured in numerous journals, including The Threepenny Review, Crazyhorse, Shenandoah, and Copper Nickel, among others. Read more at www.greywolfelajoie.com.

Written by Hub City Press.