Local Runners and Walkers to Make a Difference in Lives of Upstate Youths

The inaugural Run for Kids’ Sake on Saturday, April 8, will feature a 5-kilometer run/walk and 1-mile fun run at Conestee Nature Preserve and raises funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Upstate.

The entry fee for participants is $25 until the week of the event and then goes up to $30. Participants must register by March 27 to be guaranteed a commemorative T-shirt.

Sign up here: bbbsupstate.com/run-for-kids-sake-5k-1-miler/

Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are welcome.

“Whether you run a 4-minute mile or prefer a leisurely stroll through the forest, we look forward to having you at Run for Kids’ Sake,” said Charlene Cheeks, the CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Upstate. “The event promotes community health and togetherness while helping make a difference in the lives of Upstate youth and their mentors. We are excited to work with our partners to make this event a huge success. See you there!”

In Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Upstate, volunteer mentors, called Bigs, are matched with at-risk youth, called Littles. They meet about twice a month for at least one year but often longer.

Littles in the program are 52% less likely to skip school, 46% less likely to begin using illegal drugs and 27% less likely to begin using alcohol.

Packets for Run for Kids’ Sake can be picked up starting at 7:45 a.m. at the Conestee Nature Preserve pavilion. Participants should enter the preserve at 840 Mauldin Road.

The 5K starts at 9 a.m. with an awards ceremony immediately following the run/walk. The 1-mile fun run begins at 10 a.m.

Local vendors and nonprofits will be represented in a vendor market that opens at 8 a.m. Run for Kids’ Sake will wrap up by noon.

Visit bbbsupstate.com/run-for-kids-sake-5k-1-miler/ for more information.