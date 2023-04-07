Lumos Announces $60 Million Investment to Bring Fiber Optic Internet to Upstate Homes

Lumos, a leading fiber optic internet and total home Wi-Fi service provider in the Mid-Atlantic, has announced its expansion into Spartanburg County, South Carolina, bringing 706 miles of the latest fiber optic technology to the region.

This expansion comes on the heels of the company’s inaugural investment in the state of $100 million into Richland and Lexington Counties.

Lumos will be the first provider to bring fiber optic technology to the community, providing upload speeds up to 385 times faster and download speeds up to 30 times faster than traditional cable or DSL. In addition to Spartanburg, the towns of Cowpens, Duncan, Lyman, Greer, and Wellford will have access to the company’s fiber internet service.

“The world we live in requires fast, and more importantly, reliable internet,” said Brian Stading, Lumos CEO. “According to Broadband Now, only 49% of South Carolinians have access to a 1 Gig symmetrical broadband connection, ranking 43rd in the country. Lumos is committed to improving connectivity in South Carolina by bringing symmetrical speed fiber internet to many communities across the state.”

Lumos believes that all communities should have access to an Internet connection that is able to tackle current and future demands of digital connectivity, from telemedicine to online learning and work, gaming, and more.

For too long, Spartanburg residents have lacked access to an Internet built for today’s needs and the possibilities of tomorrow. As the first fiber provider in the area, Lumos’ expansion will improve residents’ quality of life and create more job opportunities in sales and service industries.

“Since the COVID pandemic, broadband has become the new essential utility. With it, our residents are able to seek aid in telehealth visits, remain engaged in remote/distance learning, participate in the internet economy, search for jobs, work remotely, and connect with family and friends,” Spartanburg County Administrator Cole Alverson said. “That’s why improving access to high-speed internet in all areas of the county is a top priority for Spartanburg County Council. Our residents are demanding it, and County Council has responded by allocating millions of dollars in ARP funds for the buildout of broadband infrastructure in the unserved and underserved areas of the county.

Lumos’ expansion into the county advances Spartanburg County Council’s vision and provides additional competition in the marketplace, which we believe will improve speeds and reliability, as well as drive down costs for our residents and businesses. We are excited to welcome Lumos to Spartanburg County and to continue positively impacting the quality of life of our residents and furthering our mission of providing diverse opportunities for all people.”

Engineering work will begin in Spartanburg County soon, and residents will receive communication by mail when construction begins. To enroll in email updates, please visit http://www.lumosfiber.com/builtforthefuture.