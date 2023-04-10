Most Powerful BMW Production Vehicle to Date Leaves MLB All-Stars “Speechless” in New Ad Campaign

BMW of North America recently debuted the first of two new 30-second spots featuring a talented roster of MLB All-Stars alongside the new plug-in hybrid electric BMW XM, which will run throughout the 2023 MLB season.

The new creative, developed in partnership with the Home Team Sports division of Playfly Sports, sees Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler, Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton, New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr., and Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies left “speechless” after taking a test drive in the most powerful – and boldest – BMW production vehicle built to date. A first look at the spot can be found at this link.

“With its striking exterior design, a luxurious, lounge interior, and race-inspired performance capabilities, the new BMW XM sits at the top of the BMW lineup,” said Marcus Casey, Vice President of Marketing, BMW of North America. “Just like Walker, Byron, Nestor, and Ozzie, the BMW XM is the ultimate performer which shines brightest on a big stage.”

The newly launched BMW XM exemplifies boldness with its striking silhouette, illuminated BMW kidney grille, and 23-inch wheels. Offered in seven paint finishes with optional NightGold Metallic exterior trim, the plug-in hybrid electric Sports Activity Vehicle is equally as impressive inside. Fitted with the finest quality materials, the interior was modeled after a luxurious lounge, featuring diamond quilted BMW Individual Vintage Merino leather seats set beneath a three-dimensional sculptural prism headliner containing 100 separate LED lights. Under the hood, the driver commands the same 644-horsepower drivetrain that is also featured in BMW’s newest racecar – the BMW M Hybrid V8 which recently competed at the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona endurance race.

The creative, produced by Playfly’s in-house agency-style shop, Playfly Creates, will be featured throughout MLB game broadcasts airing on all U.S. regional sports networks. A second :30 commercial featuring the same four players will be added into the rotation in the coming weeks. This year’s campaign represents the sixth consecutive MLB season for BMW of North America and Home Team Sports.

“BMW has proven year over year its connectedness with the MLB audience and beyond,” said Chief Operating Officer at Playfly Sports, Craig Sloan. “There is no better-engaged consumer market than MLB’s local fans. Our Playfly Creates team is thrilled to have another opportunity to showcase BMW’s latest and greatest alongside some of MLB’s most notable faces to create a highly-impactful, memorable, and light-hearted campaign.”