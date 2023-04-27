Sing and Battle Your Heart Out at Karaoke Night at Fluor Field on April 29th

Sing your heart out and duke it out in Karaoke Night at Fluor Field on Saturday, April 29, 2023, as the Drive host epic karaoke battles to crown the Karaoke Night champion.

Think you have what it takes to be the Karaoke Night champ? Here’s what you have to do:

Fill out our form and submit a video of yourself singing

Receive an email from the Drive that you’ve been selected

If you’re selected you will receive two (2) free tickets to the Saturday, April 29 Greenville Drive game.

Sing you heart out at the game during our inning break karaoke battles

Win the fan vote at the game

You can fill out the form here!

Join prior to the game for Saturdays on the District, on District 356, for pre-game food from Belladina’s Pizza and Clare’s Creamery, drink stations offering Fluor Field’s selection of beverages, inflatables, face painting, merch pop-ups and the opportunity to try Rallyville Lager, the official beer of the Greenville Drive. You’ll also have the chance to show off your pipes, with a karaoke DJ from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Visit milb.com/greenville/news/karaoke-night for more information.

Written by the Greenville Drive.