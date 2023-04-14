Spartanburg City Council Votes to Table Comprehensive Plan Until Revisions Made

At their recent meeting, Spartanburg City Council voted 6-0 to table approval of the updated citywide comprehensive plan until revisions incorporating more public feedback can be made and until a more detailed implementation strategy can be included. Council member Ruth Littlejohn was absent from the meeting due to illness.

During their discussions, Council members expressed a desire to see the plan accompanied by an implementation strategy that would set goals for specific recommendations made in the plan using the actual number of years instead of more generic short, medium, and long-term terminology. Additionally, a number of edits suggested for the plan by community members and officials have yet to be incorporated. Community Development Director Martin Livingston said that it will take approximately 30 days to make the changes to the document before it can be brought back for approval. City Council is also expected to provide feedback on the specifics of the accompanying implementation strategy.

Required every 10 years by state statute, the City kicked off the “Plan Spartanburg,” comprehensive planning effort in 2019 update the plan. Building on past planning efforts and the 2004 Comprehensive Plan, the updated plan will seek to implement a vision that preserves and enhances the character of Spartanburg while advancing its primary goal of a more equitable future for all residents. The City has identified a twenty-five year planning horizon for this project, meaning its recommendations and guidance should carry the City into the 2040s. The planning process was supported by extensive and robust public participation that included residents, business owners, local interest groups, and elected and appointed officials.

Council is expected to reconsider approval of the plan in the coming weeks. To view the agenda packet and full video from Monday’s City Council meeting, visit the City Council meeting portal here.

Written by the City of Spartanburg.