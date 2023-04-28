Spartanburg County Foundation Announces Two New Nonprofit Incubator Clients

The Spartanburg County Foundation has welcomed two nonprofits to its Incubator Suite located on the Foundation campus in the Robert Hett Chapman III Center for Philanthropy.

Beauty Marks For Girls, led by Jennifer Jones, and Strategic Spartanburg, led by Midas Hampton, have taken residence in offices in the Center for Philanthropy, joining Upstate Warrior Solution, an organization that became the Foundation’s first Partner In Residence in December.

“We are delighted that our space here at the Center is meeting its purpose. While we have space here for the essential work of the Foundation, we are also building capacity for organizations and initiatives that work to improve the lives of Spartanburg County residents,” said Mary L. Thomas, Chief Operating Officer for the Spartanburg County Foundation and Executive Director of the Center for Philanthropy.

Strategic Spartanburg registered as a nonprofit recently, developing from the Community Indicators initiative launched by the Foundation more than 30 years ago. The organization’s Board considered several potential office sites before choosing an incubator office at the Center.

“The Center is a nexus for individuals and organizations to gain knowledge and leadership tools to take action and verify transformative change. For us, the Center provides organic opportunities for connecting with community leaders to create impactful partnerships as we build organizational capacity,” said Midas Hampton, founding Executive Director for Strategic Spartanburg.

Beauty Marks for Girls is a mentorship program for girls whose mothers are incarcerated. The program provides counseling and family support, career guidance, and a host of experiences for the girls involved – things their mothers cannot provide. From cooking lessons to career information and help to apply for scholarships, Beauty Marks for Girls helps participants grow beyond family challenges. The organization was founded by Jennifer Jones, an award-winning educator, entrepreneur, and Columbia College graduate who overcame the sigma and challenge of her mother’s incarceration.

Previously working out of her home in Woodruff, SC, the Center for Philanthropy provides proximity to partners, meeting space for partnership development, and room for programs and board meetings.

“The robust ecosystem that this Foundation has created to uplift and support surrounding nonprofit organizations is helping Executive Directors like me to reach our benchmarks and helping us in creating a firm, effective and lasting foundation for our nonprofit organizations. Therefore, [this] is more than about moving or stepping into an office space for our organization; today is a distinct sign that we are stepping forward and advocating for the youth of Spartanburg, South Carolina, and beyond,” said Jennifer Jones, Founder of Beauty Marks for Girls. The Center for Philanthropy houses the Timkin Incubator Suite, which contains four individual offices designed to provide workspace without the high overhead to the resident organization they would have if it had to secure a building on its own. Each incubator suite includes access to multiple areas of the Center for Philanthropy, providing access to resources and a convenient location for clients and partners that most growing nonprofits could not afford. [This] announcement is about how we are building partnerships and capacity for local nonprofits making a difference right here in our community,” said Troy M. Hanna, President & CEO of the Spartanburg County Foundation.

Visit www.spcf.org for additional information.

Written by the Spartanburg County Foundation.