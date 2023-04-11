The Pisgah Conservancy to Host Community Event on Earth Day

The Pisgah Conservancy is pleased to announce the return of Pisgah Project Day, a community work day that allows volunteers to make hands-on improvements to the Pisgah Ranger District, on April 22.

Interested volunteers are invited to register at www.pisgahconservancy.org now through April 17.

Pisgah Project Day was first held in September 2016 and returned last spring after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pisgah Project Day 2022 resulted in 1,320 working hours spent improving the Pisgah Ranger District across 23 different projects in a single day thanks to the more than 325 individuals who volunteered.

This year’s projects include bridge construction and repair, maintenance and viewshed improvement, trail maintenance, graffiti removal, trash removal, gardening, invasive species removal, and much more.

Volunteers will be working at project sites throughout the Pisgah Ranger District, including at Looking Glass Falls and Fryingpan Tower and on Sam Knob, Barnett Branch, Cat Gap, Estatoe, Daniel Ridge, and Turkeypen Gap trails.

The following sponsors have collectively contributed more than $55,000 toward this year’s event: Transylvania County Tourism Development Authority, Hunter Subaru, Blue Ridge Orthodontics, D.D. Bullwinkel’s Outdoors, Fisher Realty, Mast General Store, Motion Makers Bicycle Shop and Sycamore Cycles, Oskar Blues Brewery, Pilot Cove, Range Urgent Care, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Vulcan Materials Company, Adventure Pisgah, Bartlett Tree Experts, Comporium, GRAYL, Looking Glass Realty, O.P. Taylor’s, Pisgah Coffee Roasters, Piney Mountain Bike Lounge, Pisgah Map Co., REI, Water Oak Dental, 3Oak Handcrafted, Altura Architects, Brevard Insurance Company, ELEVATE Physical Therapy, First Citizens Bank, FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers, Gaia Herbs, PLATT, and Unplug with Nature Hiking Group.

The following partner groups are involved in Pisgah Project Day: U.S. Forest Service, Back Country Horsemen of Pisgah, Carolina Climbers Coalition, Carolina Mountain Club, FIND Outdoors, Further Trails, NC Fish and Wildlife Conservation Council, Pisgah Area SORBA, Pisgah Cowboys, Southern Appalachian Wilderness Stewards, Trail Dynamics, Transylvania County Extension Master Gardeners, and Trout Unlimited.

The Pisgah Conservancy is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) whose mission is to provide funding to preserve the natural resources and scenic beauty of the Pisgah Ranger District and to enhance the recreational experience of all visitors to Pisgah. For more information, visit www.pisgahconservancy.org.