Walmart Announces Plan To Expand Electric Vehicle Charging Network

Walmart and Sam’s Club are posed to make electric vehicle (EV) ownership more accessible, reliable, convenient and affordable for them across the country.

By 2030, the company intends to build its own EV fast-charging network at thousands of Walmart and Sam’s Club locations coast-to-coast. This would be in addition to the almost 1,300 EV fast-charging stations they already have available at more than 280 U.S. facilities.

With a store or club located within 10 miles of approximately 90% of Americans, Walmart is uniquely positioned to deliver a convenient charging option that will help make EV ownership possible whether people live in rural, suburban or urban areas. The goal is to meet the needs of customers and members where they live and open the road to those driving across the country. Easy access to on-the-go charging is a game-changer for drivers who have been hesitant to purchase an EV for concerns they won’t be able to find a charger in a clean, bright and safe location when needed.

What’s more, with Walmart’s chargers located on site with our Supercenters, Neighborhood Markets and Sam’s Clubs, they can offer customers and members the convenience of being able to pick up essentials for their families or grab a bite to eat while they charge. And in line with that purpose, they aim to offer Every Day Low Price charging – helping ease transportation costs, still the second highest household cost for much of our country.

At the same time, as more drivers transition to EVs, the network growth will help expand domestic EV charging capacity across states.

This plan marks the latest investment in Walmart’s efforts to transform its business and product supply chains to be more regenerative, in this case helping reduce emissions and increase efficiencies for customers. For example, Walmart announced tests across its supply chain vehicle and fuel classes toward their goal of achieving zero emissions by 2040. And as of last year, many W+ customers have already been receiving their deliveries via electric vehicles.