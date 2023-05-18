City Boards and Commissions Offer Residents an Opportunity to Serve

One of the most overlooked ways a civic-minded Spartanburg resident can choose to get involved in shaping the future of the city is by serving on one of the city’s boards or commissions.

Maybe you’re a local architect interested in helping to ensure that new downtown developments follow the cty’s design standards or a local cycling enthusiast who’d like to have a say in expanding opportunities for our citizens to get active. Perhaps you’re a member of one of the city’s neighborhood watch organizations, and you’d like to help influence crime prevention efforts citywide.

Whatever the case, odds are there’s a City of Spartanburg Board or Commission that could use your input, and with vacancies just announced for the upcoming fiscal year (beginning July 1), now would be a great time to step up and help us continue to improve our great city.

On this episode of the Spartanburg City News Podcast, the hosts are talking with new City Clerk Christie Lindsey about the boards and commissions vacancies and her other responsibilities assisting Spartanburg City Council and connecting residents with their government. Listen below for more and follow this link to learn more and apply for a seat with one of the boards!

Want to listen to the Spartanburg City News Podcast on the go? You can find it on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, or search “Spartanburg City News” in your favorite podcast app. Theme music provided by Spartanburg singer-songwriter, David Ezell.

Written by the City of Spartanburg.