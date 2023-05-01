Converse University Installs Boone J. Hopkins, Ph.D. as Twelfth President

On Friday, April 21, 2023, Converse University celebrated the investiture of its twelfth president, Boone J. Hopkins.

The inauguration ceremony featured a processional including three past presidents of Converse and delegates from more than 47 colleges and universities across the country, an address by President Hopkins, and greetings from regional, state, and local leaders. Providing formal greetings are Dr. Elizabeth (Betsy) Fleming, past president of Converse College; Max Hyde, Jr., representative for the thirty-second district of South Carolina, and Jerome Rice, mayor of the city of Spartanburg, South Carolina. The ceremony also included unique celebratory commissions honoring President Hopkins.

“Dr. Hopkins, like those before him, brings the passion, vision, and commitment needed for this next chapter in Converse’s story,” said Sandra Shearouse Morelli ’78, chair of the Converse Board of Trustees. “He is a very special leader, and I am truly excited about the University’s positive momentum and what the future holds for Converse’s vibrant community.”

Joining Converse more than a decade ago, Dr. Hopkins’ experience and success as a campus leader has prepared him well to advance the mission of the institution. An empathetic and creative leader, Dr. Hopkins also brings to the Office of the President the passion, vision, and commitment needed to authentically lead Converse toward a brighter future.

“Dr. Hopkins, along with his wife Chandra, embody leaders who simultaneously and successfully embrace Converse’s rich past as a women’s college while celebrating our vibrant future,” said Laura Chappel Bauknight ’87, co-chair of the presidential search committee. “Together, they will continue to enrich and preserve the close community Converse has always been. They will hold true to our dedication to empowering and nurturing students, as they advance a culture of belonging and collaboration that ignites creativity, innovation, and transformation.”

Written by Converse University.