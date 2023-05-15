SC DHEC Launches New WIC Pre-Application Tool Online

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has launched a new online tool to make it easier for families to pre-apply for the South Carolina Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Special Supplemental Nutrition program.

The new online application allows families to create a secure account to upload and update required prescreen documentation, including medical and health data and income eligibility documentation, prior to scheduling their WIC appointment.

The portal helps streamline application, enrollment and recertification processes for families and WIC staff. It also helps processes run smoothly by keeping important information accessible.

DHEC manages the state’s WIC program, which provides nutrition education and supplemental foods for pregnant women, new mothers, infants and children under five.

“WIC participation in South Carolina has grown from 83,209 in January 2022 to 90,863 in January 2023,” said DHEC’s Bureau of Community Nutrition Services Director Berry Kelly. “We hope the accessibility of this application helps increase those numbers, which would allow us to improve access to nutritious foods, breastfeeding support and nutrition education for more South Carolina families.”

After applicants are approved for WIC, they receive an eWIC card, similar to a debit card, that makes it easy for families to buy WIC foods at South Carolina WIC-authorized stores. WIC participants are also eligible to participate in the WIC Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program to purchase South Carolina grown fresh fruits and vegetables at approved local farmers’ markets and farm stands throughout the state.

WIC currently serves approximately 48.4% of the WIC-eligible population in South Carolina and is open to South Carolina families with a household income at or below 185% of the poverty level or who are enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) or Medicaid programs.

All caregivers are encouraged to access WIC, including moms, dads, grandparents caring for grandchildren and foster parents.

To pre-apply or learn more about WIC, visit scdhec.gov/wic.