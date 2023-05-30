Join the Greenville Drive for Girl Scout Day on June 4th

Girl Scout Day at Fluor Field is coming your way! Join the Drive on Sunday, June 4, 2023, for a day filled with fun, adventure, learning, and of course, baseball as the Greenville Drive take on the Hickory Crawdads.

Come highlight, recognize, teach, and celebrate the Girl Scouts in our community!

Many pre-game activities are planned for Girl Scouts, as well as for those that might be interested in learning more about the number one leadership program for girls! Girl Scout Discovery Day will take place noon to 2:00 pm on District 356, outside the Field St. gates to Fluor Field. Enjoy hands-on activities, arts & crafts, inflatables, and more!

All Girl Scouts will walk in a pregame parade around the field and receive a commemorative patch for coming to the game.

Girls from across the council will participate in different aspects of the game such as throwing the ceremonial first pitch and serving as honorary captains. When it’s all over, head on down to the field to Run the Bases with the Greenville Drive’s own Reedy Rip’It!

Visit mygs.girlscouts.org/event-detail?id=377-20230604-CB02 to purchase tickets to the game.

Written by the Greenville Drive.