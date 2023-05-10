Noble Tree Foundation Brings Expertise, Biodiversity to Spartanburg’s Urban Canopy

If you’ve walked down Wall Street in downtown Spartanburg lately, you’ve likely noticed the new tree plantings installed earlier this year.

While you may have admired the new trees and considered the shade they’ll one day provide for visitors to one of Spartanburg’s most picturesque pedestrian gateways, you wouldn’t have learned the full story behind those hand-picked Chinese Pistache trees and how they found a home in our community.

On this episode of the Spartanburg City News Podcast, the hosts are telling that story along with friends from the Noble Tree Foundation who made it all possible. Listen below to learn more about this incredible organization and the work they do to make Spartanburg greener and greater through planting trees that our people will enjoy for generations to come.

Want to listen to the Spartanburg City News Podcast on the go? You can find it on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, or search “Spartanburg City News” in your favorite podcast app. Theme music provided by Spartanburg singer-songwriter, David Ezell

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.