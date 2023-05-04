SEM Wafertech and Solar4America Technology Establishing First South Carolina Operations; $65.9 Million Dollar Investment and 300 New Jobs Expected

SEM Wafertech and Solar4America Technology, both wholly owned by SPI Energy Co., a global renewable energy company, have announced plans to establish their first South Carolina operations in Sumter County. The $65.9 million investment will create 300 new jobs.

SEM Wafertech is a leading solar wafer manufacturer in the United States. The new facility will help meet the increasing need for locally sourced solar wafers as the demand for solar power continues to grow in the U.S. SEM Wafertech is targeting delivery and production of its first solar wafers in the U.S. by the end of 2023, with capacity ramping to three gigawatts by 2024.

Solar4America is a prime solar module manufacturing company that produces “Made in the USA” solar modules. In combination with its facility in Sacramento, California, the new South Carolina facility will allow Solar4America to manufacture a wider variety of solar panels for customers, with an aim to increase capacity to 2.4 gigawatts by the end of the year.

SEM Wafertech and Solar4America plan to occupy an existing building located at 1150 Clipper Road in Sumter, where they will design, build out and install a world-class silicon wafer slicing facility. Silicon wafers produced in the facility will be used in a variety of applications, including photovoltaic cells and semiconductors. Solar panels will serve commercial, residential and industrial energy generation and storage needs.

Operations are expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2023. Individuals interested in joining the team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $1.5 million Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) grant to Sumter County to assist with the costs of water and wastewater improvements and building improvements.