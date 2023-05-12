The Montgomery Building Opens New Co-Working Space

The Montgomery Building is proud to announce the opening of a co-working space, “Hub City Underground,” in downtown Spartanburg.

Available perks at the space include:

Two Membership Options with add-ons available

Private desks plus additional bar tables and lounge seating

On-site printing services

Property Manager on-site Monday through Friday

Conference table for meetings

Lending library with books

“Spartanburg is growing at such a rapid pace and we have seen the need for more cohesive work environments,” said Megan Mardis, Property Manager. “We are very excited to help our local businesses flourish by providing this space.”

The Montgomery Building is conducting tours of the facility, so please feel free to reach out to discuss more options and see what they have to offer. The Montgomery Building has been an iconic part of Spartanburg history and they are thrilled to welcome each of you to be a part of it.