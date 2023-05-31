Hub City Bookshop to Host The Morning Brew With Marie Bostwick on June 2nd

Join Hub City Bookshop in welcoming Marie Bostwick for her new novel, Esme Cahill Fails Spectacularly, at 9:00 am on Friday, June 2, 2023. This story of family ties is perfect for fans of Mary Alice Monroe and Kristy Woodson Harvey.

A copy of the book, coffee, and pastries are included in the ticket price!

In the novel, Esme Cahill thinks she has failed spectacularly: fired from her New York City publishing job, divorced from her husband, and possessing little more than a broken-down car and a pile of unfinished manuscripts, she drives home to Asheville at the request of her late grandmother, Adele, who had begged her, just before she died, to return to the place she grew up.

There she discovers the once-charming lakeside retreat run by her family is sliding toward financial ruin, so with the help of her grandfather, George; estranged mother, Robyn; and a travelling chef Dawes (maker of the world’s best grilled cheese sandwich) they set to work. In the attic, Esme unearths a trove of museum-worthy art quilts, sewn by Adele. Piecing together the inspiration behind them, Esme discovers a forgotten chapter in her family history and her grandmother’s untold story, that of a gifted artist who never received her due.

This is an always-emotional, sometimes humorous, very human novel of what it means to be family—the ties that bind us together and the unintentional hurts that can rend us apart. And, along the way, Esme learns that failure can be the first step toward the life you’re meant to find.

A New York Times and USA Today bestselling author of nineteen uplifting works of historical and contemporary fiction, Marie’s books are beloved by readers across the globe.

Drawing on her lifelong love of quilting and her unshakable belief in the power of sisterhood, Marie’s popular Cobbled Court Quilt series has been embraced by quilters and non-sewers alike. Her standalone books have also found a passionate following among lovers of women’s fiction. Marie’s novel, “The Second Sister” was adapted into the 2018 Hallmark Hall of Fame feature film “Christmas Everlasting”, starring Patti LaBelle. Marie’s novel, Hope on the Inside, was published in March 2019 and was chosen as a Reader’s Digest “Select Editions” book.

Marie’s latest endeavor is Fiercely Marie, a lifestyle blog that encourages women to live every minute and love every moment.

Marie lives in Oregon with her husband and a beautiful but moderately spoiled Cavalier King Charles Spaniel.

Visit hubcity.org/events/430/the-morning-brew-with-marie-bostwick for more information.

Prepared by Hub City Bookshop.