Tickets on Sale for 2023 Brevard Music Center Summer Festival

Single tickets are now on sale to the Brevard Music Center (BMC) 2023 Summer Festival at brevardmusic.org/tickets or by calling the BMC Box Office at 828-862-2105.

This year’s summer lineup at BMC — one of America’s top music festivals — features a diverse offering of symphony, opera, chamber, jazz, bluegrass, and Broadway performances. Highlights include the BMC debuts of Broadway luminaries Patti LuPone and Audra McDonald and jazz great Branford Marsalis, classical masterpieces Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6, Brahms Piano Concerto No. 2, Verdi Requiem and La Traviata, family-friendly performances of Revolution: The Music of the Beatles and Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone™ (movie + live symphony), and a season-long celebration of American music by artists Béla Fleck, Bryan Sutton and Tommy Emmanuel and composers Stephen Sondheim and George Gershwin, among others. Led by Artistic Director Keith Lockhart, Brevard’s hallmark is the powerful sense of community that re-emerges every June as faculty and students work together to present almost 100 performances and events to more than 40,000 enthusiastic fans from across the country. Primary BMC performance venues include the 1800-seat, open-air Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium and the new 400-seat Parker Concert Hall. Tickets to the Summer Festival, which runs from June 3 through August 19, start at $24.

The 2023 Brevard Music Center Summer Festival Season is sponsored by Jacquelyn and Bruce Rogow. Drs. Joanne and Tom Parker and The Robinson-Hill Humanitarian Fund sponsor this year’s Legendary Artists Series and Hampton Inn-Brevard continues as our BMC Presents Series sponsor.

“With ticket prices starting at only $24, a wide range of performers and concerts for any musical taste, and our beautiful lakeside performance venues, BMC offers something for everyone!” said Mark Weinstein, President & CEO of Brevard Music Center. “Gather your friends and family in the serene natural beauty of our campus, sit amongst fellow music lovers in our open-air auditorium or the new Parker Concert Hall, or bring a picnic and dine under the stars … but don’t miss experiencing the magic of a summer concert or opera at Brevard Music Center. Watch and listen as esteemed musicians from around the globe gather together to present a world-class season of music. I look forward to seeing you there!”

Saturday, June 3 @ 7:30 PM — BMC Presents: Bryan Sutton’s North Carolina Guitar Celebration

Join us as we celebrate the culmination of iconic guitarist Bryan Sutton’s Blue Ridge Guitar Camp. The concert will feature Sutton with special guests: Darrell Scott, Sierra Hull & Justin Moses, Andrew Marlin (Watchhouse), Jeff Hanna (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band), Dom Flemons, Jon Stickley, Ed Helms (The Office and The Hangover movies), T. Michael Coleman and Jack Lawrence along with the instructors, Chris Eldridge (Punch Brothers), Courtney Hartman, Marcel Ardans, Matt Munistari, Jake Eddy, and Woody Platt (Founding Member, Steep Canyon Rangers).

Produced in partnership with Mountain Song Productions

Friday, June 16 @ 7:30 PM — BMC Presents: Branford Marsalis with Jazz @ Brevard

Jazz legend Branford Marsalis joins BMC’s all-star faculty and students in a swinging night of beloved tunes and timeless standards.

OPENING WEEKEND @ BMC: JUNE 23 – 27

Friday, June 23 @ 7:30 PM — Opening Night: Carmina Burana

BMC favorite and Principal Guest Conductor, Maestra JoAnn Falletta, kicks off the season on Opening Night with a performance of Orff’s epic Carmina Burana with the Brevard Music Center Orchestra and Greenville Chorale.

Saturday, June 24 @ 7:30 PM — BMC Presents: Legendary Artist Patti LuPone

Legendary Artist Patti LuPone, a true Broadway legend and three-time Tony Award winner, performs in this special BMC Presents concert. Ms. LuPone explores her lifelong love affair with Broadway through indelible interpretations of classic Broadway show tunes.

Sunday, June 25 @ 3:00 PM — Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6

Join our College Division students in their opening concert of the season. Tchaikovsky’s soulful “Pathétique” Symphony will be performed by the Brevard Sinfonia with Maestra JoAnn Falletta. Virtuoso violinist Simone Porter makes her Brevard debut in Bruch’s soaring Scottish Fantasy.

Tuesday, June 27 @ 7:30 PM — Revolution: The Music of the Beatles

Revolution: The Music of the Beatles brings to life the greatest songs of the Fab Four in a BMC Presents symphonic tribute. Join us on a fun ride with hits such as “Penny Lane,” “Hey Jude,” “All You Need is Love” and much more! These iconic hits are sure to have you dancing on the lawn and in the aisles!

Thursday, June 29 @ 7:30PM & July 1 @ 2:00 PM — Verdi’s La Traviata

Romance. Tragedy. Passion. Parties! Filled with timeless melodies, iconic arias, and an unforgettable score, Violetta and Alfredo’s love story will transport you to a bygone era. Join BMC’s Janiec Opera Company and see why Verdi’s La Traviata is the world’s most beloved opera. Fully-staged opera with orchestra, sung in Italian with English supertitles.

Tuesday, July 4 @ 2:00 PM — Pendergrast Family Patriotic Pops

Celebrate Independence Day with Patriotic Pops at Brevard Music Center. Hear the Brevard Symphonic Winds joined by the Seraph Brass as they perform inspirational American music, traditional Sousa marches and Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture complete with the sounds of live cannon!

Saturday, July 8 @ 7:30 PM — An American Celebration

Iconic American Pianist Lara Downes joins Maestro Kazem Abdullah in a celebration of American Music. Irving Fine’s energetic Toccata Concertante opens a program that includes a preview performance of a brand new concerto by the dean of American composers, Adolphus Hailstork. George Gershwin’s beloved An American in Paris brings the concert to a joyous conclusion.

Friday, July 21 @ 7:30 PM — Jeremy Denk Plays Brahms

World-renowned pianist Jeremy Denk makes his long-awaited Brevard debut in Johannes Brahms’s towering Piano Concerto No. 2. Symphonic in nature and scale, the work represents a culmination of the composer’s lifelong appreciation for the depths and intricacies of pianistic technique. At times passionate, at times playful, the soul of the concerto lies in the sublime second movement, marked by a lyrical duet between the solo piano and principal cello. Maestro Lockhart opens the concert with Richard Strauss’s Suite from his opera Der Rosenkavalier, filled with delicious waltzes, lush tunes and virtuoso writing for every section. An opulent orchestral showpiece.

Sunday, July 23 @ 7:30 PM — BMC Presents: Tommy Emmanuel

The real-time exuberance Tommy Emmanuel brings to every note of every song he plays is infectious. He is a true virtuoso and people have paid attention. Sold out shows world-wide, multiple Grammy nominations and countless “Best Acoustic Guitarist” wins … the world is taking notice.

Produced in partnership with Mountain Song Productions

Tuesday, July 25 @ 7:30 PM & Wednesday, July 26 @ 7:30 PM — Legendary Artist Series: Audra McDonald

On July 25, legendary Artist Audra McDonald is joined by pianist Andy Einhorn in an intimate evening of standards and Broadway classics. Experience the grace and artistry of Ms. McDonald’s luminous voice in the beautiful and elegant 400-seat Parker Concert Hall. On July 26, the Emmy, Grammy and record-breaking six-time Tony Award winner brings her lustrous voice and dramatic incisiveness to a program of beloved Broadway classics, popular standards and lesser-known treasures. Ms. McDonald will be joined by Andy Einhorn and the Brevard Music Center Orchestra on the big stage at Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium.

Thursday, July 27 @ 7:30 PM & Saturday, July 29 @ 2:00 PM — Into The Woods

Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Tony-winning triumph takes everyone’s favorite storybook characters and brings them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece. With a book and score that are both enchanting and touching, the Brothers Grimm hit the stage and come to life in an epic fairytale about wishes, family and the choices we make. Fully-staged opera with orchestra.

Saturday, July 29 @ 8:30 PM — Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone™ in Concert

Relive the film that started it all! Watch the wand choose the wizard, a troll run amok, and magic mirrors in high-definition while a live orchestra performs John Williams’ iconic score. Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime event as Harry, Ron, Hermione and all your favorite characters return to the screen and enchant the world all over again.

SEASON FINALE WEEKEND @ BMC: AUGUST 4 – AUGUST 6

Friday, August 4 @ 7:30 PM — Lockhart Conducts The Moldau

Brevard’s High School Division students shine in a program featuring Kraig Alan Williams with the Brevard Symphonic Winds, and Keith Lockhart with the Brevard Concert Orchestra. Maestro Williams presents Philip Sparke’s unifying and elemental first symphony. Maestro Lockhart conducts two orchestral masterpieces including Smetana’s rolling depiction of the river Moldau, and Prokofiev’s film music for the movie of the same name. Every section has the chance to stand out in this final high school program of the season.

Saturday, August 5 @ 7:30PM — Les Préludes

World-renowned violist, Brevard alumnus and President of the Curtis Institute Roberto Díaz joins Maestro Ken Lam in a performance of Bright Sheng’s brand new viola concerto written exclusively for Mr. Díaz. The program continues with two orchestral showpieces that feature every member of the orchestra in this rousing season finale for the Brevard Sinfonia.

Sunday, August 6 @ 3:00 PM — Season Finale: Verdi Requiem

BMC concludes its season with the glorious Verdi Requiem presented by the Brevard Music Center Orchestra and Chorus, conducted by Artistic Director Keith Lockhart. This enthralling large-scale work is scored for double choir, full symphony orchestra and features four soloists. Verdi’s Requiem is one of the world’s most beloved choral works, bringing drama and grandeur to the concert stage with over 200 performers, soloists, and musicians.

Saturday, August 19 @ 7:30 PM — BMC Presents: Béla Fleck’s Blue Ridge Banjo Concert

Curated and hosted by 15-time GRAMMY winner Béla Fleck, the Blue Ridge Banjo Concert is our celebration of “all things banjo.” Hear banjo legend Béla Fleck and more at the most beautiful outdoor concert hall in Western North Carolina.

Produced in partnership with Mountain Song Productions

BMC TICKET INFORMATION

Individual tickets for all 2023 BMC Summer Festival performances are available for purchase at brevardmusic.org/tickets or by calling 828.862.2105. The Box Office at Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium – on the Brevard Music Center Campus at 349 Andante Lane – will be open beginning May 15 from 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday until June 22. From June 23 through August 6, the BMC Box Office is open from Monday through Saturday, 10:00 AM to Intermission and Sundays from 12:00 PM to Intermission.

Lawn tickets* are available for all performances at Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium. All lawn patrons must have a valid ticket. With a valid student ID, students 18 and older may sit on the lawn free of charge. Children 17 and under may sit on the lawn free of charge* with a paying adult. Children and Student Tickets are available for $15 for children 6-17 years of age.* Students 18 and older receive a 50% discount for tickets inside Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium.* Children under 6 are not permitted inside Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium, Parker Concert Hall or at Scott Concert Hall at the Porter Center. (Please note: *Discounted Lawn Tickets for students and children cannot be purchased online. Please call the Box Office at 828.862.2105 for tickets. Complimentary and discounted tickets for students and children are not available for Opening Night, Season Finale, Bryan Sutton, Patti LuPone, Revolution: The Music of the Beatles, Tommy Emmanuel, Audra McDonald and Béla Fleck.)

For more information visit brevardmusic.org.