USC Upstate Will Host USA Men’s U20s Rugby Qualifiers

One month away from the World Rugby U20s Trophy Qualifiers, USA Rugby Men’s High Performance Pathways has selected 33 up and coming players across collegiate, development and Major League Rugby clubs to represent the USA against Canada in June.

The two-match qualifier series will take place June 6 and 10 on the campus of USC Upstate in Spartanburg, SC and streamed live on FloRugby.

The June 6 match will be free admission to all spectators, while the final qualifying match will require tickets, starting at only $20 per entry.

With the U20s Trophy competition a pillar in the long-term preparation of international players, this squad will assemble in Charlotte, NC for an extended training camp on May 15, following a series of virtual sessions with coaching leadership in advance, reviewing various aspects of on and off field preparation. Dartmouth Men’s Rugby Head Coach, Kyle Sumsion will lead the team as a few dive into their first experience on the international stage and journey towards the 2031 Rugby World Cup here on home soil.

Commenting on the selection process and how this squad was scouted, USA Rugby Men’s Pathways Manager, Brendan Keane noted, “We’re confident in the group we have committed this summer, as players were identified through recommendations from college coaches, 2022 Talent Identification Camps, video review, the 2022 Junior National Team Winter Camp and players who have moved up in age from the USA U18s in recent years. We’ve had the opportunity to cast a wide net and assemble some top talent. The staff have been in contact with players in the pool over the last couple of months to track progress and current status, ultimately moving from a pool of 45 players to the current roster.”

Men’s Eagles Head Coach and General Manager, Scott Lawrence added, “Myself and the senior national team staff will be fully engaged with this group of coaches over the next few weeks, as we inch closer to these pivotal two games against Canada. We’re excited to see talent unfold and keep a close eye on these players as we kick off the 2027 cycle and beyond.”

A large majority of the players are fresh off their own Men’s D1A playoff journeys and championship appearances, alongside some Major League Rugby prospects and two members of this spring’s USA Hawks program in Aiden Christians and Animae Amiatu.

USA vs Canada | June 6

Kickoff 6PM ET

Spartanburg Regional Field at County University Stadium | Spartanburg, SC

Watch Live on FloRugby

USA vs Canada | June 10

Kickoff 6PM ET

Spartanburg Regional Field at County University Stadium | Spartanburg, SC

Watch Live on FloRugby

Visit tickets.usarugby.org/event/u20-trophy and www.uscupstate.edu for more information.

Written by USC Upstate.