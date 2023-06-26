Children’s Museum of the Upstate Presents Play-Based Learning Research in Scotland

The Children’s Museum of the Upstate (TCMU) recently participated at The International Play Association (IPA) conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

TCMU was one of 500 contributors, selected from a pool of over 7,000 applicants, to present research on play-based learning at this international conference. TCMU’s presentation centered on the museum’s innovative school readiness program – Pop Up Classrooms – developed and piloted at TCMU’s Spartanburg location.

IPA convenes international experts in the field of children’s play every three years to present and share research and best practices. This year’s conference was held in Glasgow featuring the theme “Playship: A Pathway for Building and Sustaining Equitable Playful Spaces.” Representing TCMU at the conference was Lauren Luneckas, CEO, and presenter Catie Davis, Director – TCMU Spartanburg.

Davis’ doctoral research, “The Power of Play: How Children’s Museums Affect School Readiness,” is based on TCMU’s Pop-Up Classrooms program. Pop-Up Classrooms is a free 9-week program designed to help academically at-risk children and their caregivers prepare for kindergarten in an intentional way. Since 55% of children ages 3-4 are not enrolled in preschool (SC DHEC), and 50% of children ages 0-5 are read to less than 4 times per week (NSCH), these classes help fulfill a significant gap for pre-school-aged children in South Carolina.

Through both qualitative and quantitative research, Davis has found that play can work as a strategy to benefit school readiness among at-risk populations utilizing high-quality, stimulating interactions. Pop-Up Classrooms launched in 2022 and will resume this summer. The program has tripled in size year-over-year and is on track to serve 100 students this summer.

TCMU’s Spartanburg location opened in 2018. This location is specifically designed to serve the community’s youngest learners, ages birth to 6, and intentionally supports early childhood education and kindergarten readiness. This support is especially important given that only 27% of South Carolina public school kindergarteners entered the school year with sufficient skills and abilities to engage with kindergarten-level instruction (WestEd, 2021).

“The experiences TCMU-Spartanburg provides help fill important developmental and educational gaps for young children, and we are thrilled to be recognized as a thought-leader in play-based learning at the international level” says TCMU’s Chief Executive Officer, Lauren Luneckas. “Our exceptional staff is TCMU’s greatest asset, and we couldn’t be prouder for Catie to have the opportunity to present her research and to tell the world about TCMU’s unique and impactful educational programs.”

Programs like Pop-Up Classrooms emphasize the important role informal learning settings can serve in impacting school readiness.

“Based on state and local assessment data, Pop-Up Classrooms are designed to offer children and their caregivers the chance to experience what an ‘actual classroom’ is like before they begin kindergarten,” says TCMU-Spartanburg Director, Catie Davis. “Children learn important skills such as taking turns, raising their hands, and working in groups, which help encourage their capacity to learn when they enter the real classroom.”

Pop-Up Classrooms are based on state and local assessment data: The South Carolina Kindergarten Readiness Assessment, The Spartanburg Academic Movement’s work with the Early Development Instrument (EDI), and South Carolina First Step’s Profile of a Ready Kindergartner.

As Greenville and Spartanburg gain notoriety locally, regionally and internationally, The Children’s Museum of the Upstate is honored to be selected to participate at the tri-annual International Play Association Conference.

More information about The Children’s Museum of the Upstate at the International Play Association Conference can be found at www.tcmupstate.org/powerofplay.