Summer Wine Festival at Fluor Field is This Saturday, June 10th

Who doesn’t want to indulge in over fifty wines, beer, live music, and food? Fluor Field is hosting the Greenville Summer Wine Festival on Saturday, June 10, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Tickets are $50 purchased ahead of time and $60 on the day of the event (unless sold out). Grab some friends and come sip the day away with your partners in wine. Live music performances from Soulution Band and DJ Chill Will!

The Greenville Summer Wine Festival is a 21-and-up event, and no children or pets are allowed. Also, no chairs, no concealed weapons, no coolers, and no outside food or beverage. A clear bag policy will be in effect. More entry details can be found at https://www.milb.com/greenville/ballpark/fluorfieldguide.

It is a rain or shine event, with no refunds. Free bottled water available. Beer and wine service will be cut off at 7:45 pm.

There is limited parking at or near the venue, but attendees are strongly encouraged to not drink and drive, so please find other forms of getting to the event, like Uber, Lyft a cab, or walking.

Visit greenvillewinefestivals.com for more information and to purchase tickets.