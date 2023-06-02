Flat Rock Playhouse Presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella”

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, the award-winning Broadway musical from the creators of The King and I and The Sound of Music, comes to Flat Rock Playhouse just in time for summer!

As an extra treat, the contemporized Cinderella Enchanted edition jazzes up the original score and promises to wow everyone! From the dazzling costumes and scenery, to the slick projections and quintessential Disney magic, we are proud to present Cinderella Enchanted to our community through an exciting, creative, and inventive lens.

Originally presented on television in 1957 starring Julie Andrews, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella was twice remade for television, first in 1965 for Lesley Ann Warren and again in 1997, featuring Whitney Houston and Brandy. The original Broadway production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella opened in 2013 and starred Laura Osnes, Santino Fontana, Victoria Clark and Harriet Harris earning numerous Tony Award nominations and accolades.

Director Christopher Rice-Thomson is immensely honored to join the Flat Rock family for his Flat Rock directing debut. He vividly recalls the anticipation he experienced waiting for the Whitney Houston / Disney produced Cinderella Enchanted telecast to air when he was a kid and is thrilled to bring it to life in Western North Carolina. “It’s been a joy teaming up with FRP’s outstanding professional designers and cast to tell this story in a familiar, yet exciting and unexpected way. This production is full of heart warming and magical moments that will leave you and your whole family inspired to make the impossible… possible!”

No stranger to the Broadway stage himself, Chris has performed in Hamilton, Pretty Woman: The Musical, and The Book of Mormon to name a few. As an up and coming director and choreographer, he has already earned praise from Diane Sawyer, Ryan Seacrest, Meredith Vieirra, and more!

Cinderella Enchanted is presented by Andy Oxy Company and Blue Ruby. Flat Rock Playhouse’s 2023 season is supported by Mainstage Series Sponsors Charlotte & Bob Otto, Season Sponsors Optimum, WHKP, and WTZQ, and North Carolina Arts Council,a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Cinderella Enchanted runs from June 9 – July 2 at Flat Rock Playhouse’s Leiman Mainstage. Tickets range from $52 to $72. Student prices are available for ages 18 and under.

For more ticket information, call the Flat Rock Playhouse Box Office at 828.693.0731 or purchase online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org

Prepared by Flat Rock Playhouse.