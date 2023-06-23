Hammer-IMS Announces Operations in Spartanburg County

Hammer-IMS, a supplier of contactless measurement systems used in production lines, has established operations in Spartanburg County at the Spark Center SC’s soft-landing space.

Hammer-IMS’ “M-Rays” technology combines millimeter waves with algorithmic technology to provide an alternative to nuclear and radioactive measuring equipment, with a commitment to being human-and environmentally-friendly.

The company’s move to establish operations in Spartanburg County comes after a capital increase allowing for the acceleration of international business options.

“The amount of support services offered in Spartanburg played a significant role in our decision to locate here, particularly the landing space available thanks to the Spark Center,” said Noël Deferm: co-founder, general manager, and president of Hammer-IMS. “Spartanburg is a known name among many European businesses, and we are excited, and grateful, to join such a welcoming, supportive community.”

The Spark Center’s office soft landing space, strategically located in Spartanburg County, near the intersection of Interstates 85 and 26. The Spark Center offers a total of 363,000 square feet of flexible industrial, warehouse, and office spaces.

Hammer-IMS plans to officially launch operations at the Spark Center on September 13.

Prepared by OneSpartanburg, Inc.