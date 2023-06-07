Health Officials Encourage Skin Cancer Prevention as Summer Approaches

In the days between Memorial Day and Labor Day, known as the “100 Days of Summer,” the South Carolina Department Health of and Environmental Control (DHEC) reminds South Carolinians to take extra precautions when enjoying the outdoors to help prevent skin cancer.

Every time you go outside, your skin is exposed to damaging ultraviolet (UV) rays. This exposure increases your risk of getting skin cancer.

DHEC encourages residents to practice the following sun-safety steps to help prevent skin cancer:

Seek shade between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. If your shadow appears shorter than you, seek shade.

If your shadow appears shorter than you, seek shade. Wear protective clothing such as a lightweight long-sleeved shirt, pants, a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses.

such as a lightweight long-sleeved shirt, pants, a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses. Use extra caution near water and sand because they reflect and intensify the damaging rays of the sun, which can increase your chances of sunburn.

because they reflect and intensify the damaging rays of the sun, which can increase your chances of sunburn. Apply a broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of 15 or higher to all exposed skin, even on cloudy days. Reapply approximately every two hours or after swimming or sweating.

One in five people in the United States develop skin cancer by the age of 70.

The most common types of skin cancer are basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. Melanoma, the third most common type of skin cancer, is the deadliest because it can spread quickly to other parts of the body, including the lymph nodes, lungs, liver and brain.

In South Carolina in 2020, 1,385 people were diagnosed with melanoma, and 129 died from the disease. Men are diagnosed with, and die from, melanoma at nearly double the rate of women.

Acral lentiginous melanoma (ALM) is the most common type of melanoma in people with darker skin and is not associated with sun exposure. ALM often appears as a dark lesion on the palms of the hands, soles of the feet or under the nails.

Unlike most cancers, skin cancer forms outside the body and can usually be seen.

“Skin cancer is one of the most common types of cancer, but is also one of the most preventable and treatable cancers,” said Michael Dickey, Director of DHEC’s Division of Cancer Prevention and Control. “The earlier skin cancer is detected, the better the chance for successful treatment and good health outcomes.

“Don’t wait for your primary care provider or dermatologist to examine your skin. A skin self-examination is quick and easy, and having a friend or loved one help examine hard-to-reach areas increases the chances that a suspicious spot will be found early.”

Follow these easy steps every six months to detect new spots or growths and monitor changes in existing moles or discolorations:

Examine your body front and back in the mirror, then look at the right and left sides with your arms raised.

Bend your elbows and look carefully at forearms, back of upper underarms and palms.

Look at the backs of your legs and feet, the spaces between your toes and on the soles of your feet.

Examine the back of your neck and scalp with a hand mirror or have your partner examine those areas. Part your hair for a closer look.

Check your backside with a hand mirror or ask your partner to check this area.

To remember the warning signs of melanoma while inspecting moles, the Centers for Disease Control recommend utilizing the A-B-C-D-Es of melanoma:

Asymmetrical : The mole or spot has an irregular shape with two parts that look very different

: The mole or spot has an irregular shape with two parts that look very different Border : The border irregular or jagged

: The border irregular or jagged Color : The color uneven

: The color uneven Diameter : The mole or spot is larger than the size of a pea

: The mole or spot is larger than the size of a pea Evolving: The mole or spot changed during the past few weeks or months

Keep track of the spots on your skin and make note of any changes. If you notice a mole that is different from others, or that changes, itches or bleeds, make an appointment to see your healthcare provider.

To learn more about skin cancer, including preventative measures and risk factors, visit scdhec.gov/skin-cancer.