Hub City Bookshop to Discuss “Queer Heroes of Myth and Legend” on June 21st

Rainbow Reads, a Hub City Bookshop book club, meets on the third Wednesday of the month and focuses on reading stories centered around LGBTQ+ characters and experiences.

Hub City Bookshop’s goal is to create inclusive and intersectional conversations within an open and welcoming environment. This book club is free and open for anyone to join— they only ask that you purchase your book through Hub City Bookshop.

Join. the bookshop on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 6:00 PM as they discuss Queer Heroes of Myth and Legend: A Celebration of Gay Gods, Sapphic Saints & Queerness Through the Ages by Dan Jones.

Hidden in the margins of history books, classical literature, and thousands of years of stories, myths and legends, through to contemporary literature, TV and film, there is a diverse and other-worldly super community of queer heroes to discover, learn from, and celebrate.

Be captivated by stories of forbidden love like Patroclus & Achilles (explored in Madeleine Miller’s bestseller Song of Achilles), join the cult of Antinous (inspiration for Oscar Wilde), get down with pansexual god Set in Egyptian myth, and fall for Zimbabwe’s trans god Mawi. And from modern pop-culture, through Dan Jones’s witty, upbeat style, learn more about 90s fan obsessions Xena: Warrior Princess and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Neil Gaiman’s American Gods and the BBC ‘s Doctor Who.

Heroes of Queer Myth & Legend brings to life characters who are romantic, brave, mysterious, and always fantastical. It is a magnificent celebration of queerness through the ages in all its legendary glory.

Visit hubcity.org/events/432/book-club-rainbow-reads for more information.

Written by Hub City Bookshop.