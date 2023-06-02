“Keep OneSpartanburg Beautiful” Takes on Litter, Beautification in Spartanburg

It’s never hard to find folks willing too share their opinions about litter, and thankfully for those of us in Spartanburg, it’s also not hard to find folks willing to put their time and energy into combatting it.

Thanks to the work of Keep OneSpartanburg Beautiful, those efforts are more organized than ever throughout Spartanburg County.

Founded in 2018, the local Keep America Beautiful affiliate works not only to combat litter in our area. The organization also works to engage residents in recycling, beautification efforts, and environmental education.

On this episode of the Spartanburg City News Podcast, the hosts are talking with Keep OneSpartanburg Beautiful Coordinator Claire Roussos about the organization and how they’re helping to improve our local environment and quality-of-life for residents. Listen below to learn more!

Want to listen to the Spartanburg City News Podcast on the go? You can find it on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, or search “Spartanburg City News” in your favorite podcast app. Theme music provided by Spartanburg singer-songwriter, David Ezell.

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.