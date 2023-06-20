Lima One Capital Expanding Upstate Headquarters; $51.4 Million Investment and 300 New Jobs Expected

Lima One Capital, one of the nation’s premier lenders for real estate investors, has announced plans to expand its U.S. headquarters in Greenville. The company’s $51.4 million investment will create approximately 300 new jobs.

“Lima One Capital is thrilled to be an anchor tenant within the state-of-the-art County Square development in downtown Greenville,” said Lima One Capital President and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Tennyson.

As part of the expansion, Lima One Capital will lease approximately 65,000 square feet in a newly constructed building in the $1 billion County Square project being developed in Greenville by RocaPoint Partners. The new facility will more than double Lima One Capital’s office space, allowing the company to continue its rapid growth, attract talent to Greenville and deliver its industry-leading customer experience. The company also has an operations center in Irvine, California.

“We congratulate Lima One Capital on their announcement of making the City of Greenville home to their corporate headquarters,” Mayor Knox White said. “Lima One Capital’s focus on ‘building and improving neighborhoods’ runs parallel to Greenville City Council priorities of affordable housing, open space, public safety and economic development. We look forward to seeing their positive impact on homeownership in the community.”

Founded by U.S. Marines in 2010, Lima One Capital has funded over $7 billion in loans for real estate investors who are building, improving and stabilizing neighborhoods across the nation. The company’s core products include bridge loans, rental property and portfolio loans, new construction loans and multifamily bridge lending.

Lima One said it has seen how, by actively participating in downtown Greenville’s vibrant and growing landscape, it can further solidify its position as a national leader in its industry and create lasting value for its clients, associates and community. As a national mortgage lender, the company explored several other markets before committing to keep their headquarters in Greenville. Lima One said that Greenville’s access to skilled employees and the quality of life it provides are compelling traits that support its growth and company culture.

The expansion is expected to be complete by 2025.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $500,000 set-aside grant to Greenville County to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.