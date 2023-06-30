OneSpartanburg Inc. Reflects on Year One of Vision Plan 2.0

The first year of the OneSpartanburg Vision Plan 2.0, Spartanburg County’s second five-year community and economic development strategy, has been a catalyst for the years ahead.

To get a deeper glimpse at what Spartanburg has accomplished in the first year of the Vision Plan 2.0, and to see where the community’s future lies, read the full Vision Plan 2.0 Year 1 Scorecard by clicking here.

OVERVIEW

Launched on March 31, 2022, the OneSpartanburg Vision Plan 2.0 – Spartanburg County’s second five-year community and economic development strategy – was developed over six months by Broad Ripple Strategies in consultation with a 49-person steering committee.

The plan was fueled by a wealth of data and input from more than 2,800 residents.

GOALS

The Vision Plan 2.0 advances 15 key initiatives in three focus areas – talent, place, and economy – in pursuit of six primary goals:

Raise levels of prosperity Increase educational attainment Attract and retain talented people Diversify Spartanburg’s economy Improve quality of life Reduce racial equity gaps in entrepreneurship and small business ownership

TALENT

Talent Gap Analysis

The first of its kind to be done in Spartanburg County, a Talent Gap Analysis identified shortages in key industries that Spartanburg County must address through talent development, attraction, and retention. The analysis will be used to influence much of the talent-related work covered by the Vision Plan 2.0.

Work-Based Learning

Efforts are underway to more closely connect education and employment by convening industry and postsecondary educational institutions to align programs with countywide talent gaps, and to create more apprenticeship and internship opportunities.

Data has shown the best way to keep someone in a community is to create a positive connection to an employer.

Degree Completion

Data shows that some 48,000 people in Spartanburg County have some college experience but no degree. An initiative will be launched to support the reenrollment and degree-completion of those residents. A Director of Adult Degree Reengagement will be hired to lead this work.

PLACE

The Dan

Led by PAL: Play. Advocate. Live Well!, work continues along The Dan, a 50-mile trail system connecting existing and new trails across Spartanburg. In December, the Hub City Hopper, which connects the Mary Black Rail Trail to Downtown Spartanburg opened. And on June 29, the newly-completed River Birch Trail will be opened.

Saluda Grade Rail Trail

With community and state-level funding support, three nonprofits – PAL, Conserving Carolina, and Upstate Forever – reached an agreement with Norfolk Southern to buy 31 miles of abandoned rail line for conversion into a rail trail. The proposed Saluda Grade Rail Trail will run through western North Carolina into Spartanburg County, specifically the towns of Landrum and Inman.

$250-Million Downtown Investment

Key downtown acreage was leveraged by the Johnson Group, Spartanburg County, the City of Spartanburg, OneSpartanburg, Inc., and other partners for a transformational $250-million investment to include office, retail, and residential space, along with a new Minor League Baseball team and stadium. The development is set to transform the City’s western gateway, and provide a new center of energy downtown.

ECONOMY

2022 Economic Investment Totals

In 2022, Spartanburg County recruited $3.2 billion in capital investment and 1,742 new jobs. Included in the job total are a projected 196 knowledge-based jobs, representing about $18.2 million in annual wages added.

Significant projects included:

BMW Group investing $1.7 billion in Spartanburg County: $1 billion at Plant Spartanburg in preparation of expanded EV manufacturing, and $700 million for a new EV battery-assembly plant in Woodruff

TIME Bicycles bringing the nation’s largest carbon-fiber bicycle manufacturing facility to Landrum

Milo’s Tea Company expanding into Spartanburg County with a $130-million investment

Taylor Enterprises moving their headquarters and associated office jobs to Downtown Spartanburg

Power Up Spartanburg

Led by OneSpartanburg, Inc. and funded by Spartanburg County, Power Up Spartanburg was launched in March, aiming to provide access to capital and space, technical support and social capital to current and prospective small and minority businesses.

Since launching, 520 current and potential small businesses have been engaged.

And on June 29, the access to capital element of Power Up Spartanburg will be unveiled, thanks to partnerships with three Community Financial Development Institutions (CDFIs): the CLIMB Fund, Carolina Foothills Federal Credit Union, and the National Development Council.

Written by OneSpartanburg, Inc.