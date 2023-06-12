Pan Technology Establishing Operations in Spartanburg County; $7.2 Million Investment and 72 New Jobs Expected

Pan Technology, a manufacturer of pigment dispersions, specialty inks and coatings, has announced plans to establish its first South Carolina operations in Spartanburg County. The company’s $7.2 million investment will create 72 new jobs.

Headquartered in Carlstadt, New Jersey, Pan Technology specializes in manufacturing colorants, coatings and a wide variety of related specialty products for the paint and coatings, furniture, automotive, ink, construction and cosmetic industries.

With current operations in New Jersey, Pan Technology plans to build a new facility located at 109 Belton Drive in Spartanburg. The facility will expand the company’s manufacturing, lab and warehouse footprint into South Carolina.

“We are very excited to have the opportunity to expand our business with the help from the talented people of South Carolina,” said Pan Technology, Inc. President Michael Rossomando. “It’s a privilege to become part of Spartanburg County where we look forward to developing and expanding our products portfolio which is diverse, sustainable and specialized to meet the customer’s objective.”

Operations are expected to be online by the end of 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Pan Technology team should visit the company’s contact page.

The Spartanburg Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project.