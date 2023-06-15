Sage Parts Plus Establishing New Global Headquarters in the Upstate; $1.7 Million Investment and 73 New Jobs Expected

Sage Parts Plus, a global aviation parts supplier, has announced plans to open its new global headquarters and distribution operations in Greenville County. The company’s $1.7 million investment will create 73 new jobs.

Sage Parts is a world market leader in replacement parts for aviation ground support equipment (GSE). From prominent, international air carriers to smaller, regional airlines, the company’s wide range of customers also includes freight carriers; package and ground handling companies; GSE service and maintenance companies; military services; GSE manufacturers; and parts resellers. Sage Parts, an Alvest group company, has one of the most extensive distribution networks in the GSE marketplace, ensuring the fastest possible delivery of GSE parts to its customers, with strategically located warehousing facilities near airports worldwide.

With this move to Fox Hill Business Park in Fountain Inn, Sage Parts’ Greenville County facility marks its first South Carolina operations. Sage Parts leased a 103,049-square-foot building to accommodate its new global headquarters and distribution operations.

“Sage Parts is very excited to open this new state-of-the-art facility to service our global customer base,” said Sage Parts Plus, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Christopher Pratt. “After an exhaustive national search, we landed in Greenville County, S.C. for its business-friendly environment, expanding and talented workforce, and high quality of life for our people.”

Operations began in May 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Sage Parts team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $100,000 Set-Aside grant to Greenville County to assist with the costs of building improvements.