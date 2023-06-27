SCDNR to Conduct Courtesy Boat Inspections During July 4th Holiday Weekend

In an effort to keep people and waterways safe during the July 4th holiday and preceding weekend, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Law Enforcement Division will be conducting courtesy boat inspections at public boat landings around the state.

The July 4th holiday is one of the busiest boating times of the year for South Carolina lakes and waterways, and officers want to do everything possible to keep everyone’s weekend fun and safe.

SCDNR boating safety and enforcement officers will perform quick but thorough inspections for required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registrations. Those who are not in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspections. Instead, they will be given an opportunity to correct the problem before they launch their boat. SCDNR officers will also be available to answer questions and give boaters tips on how to stay safe on the water. The boating inspections will be conducted July 1, July 2 and July 4.

To report boating violations such as reckless operation or an intoxicated boat operator, call the SCDNR toll-free, 24-hour hotline at 1-800-922-5431 or dial #DNR on your cellular phone.

For a copy of South Carolina’s boating regulations, to find out about local boating safety courses, or to obtain a free float plan form, contact the SCDNR boating safety office at 1-800-277-4301 or visit http://www.dnr.sc.gov/education/boated.html.

July 4th, weekend boat inspection locations (most inspections are from 10 a.m. to Noon):

Saturday, July 1:

Beaufort County : Lemon Island Landing, Chechessee River, 10 a.m. to Noon

Sunday, July 2:

Charleston County : Buck Hall Landing, Intracoastal Waterway, McClellanville, 10 a.m. to Noon

Tuesday, July 4:

Berkeley County : William H. Dennis Landing, Tail Race Canal, Moncks Corner, 10 a.m. to Noon

Saturday, July 15:

Beaufort County: Battery Creek Boat Landing, Beaufort Water Festival, Port Royal, 10 a.m. to Noon