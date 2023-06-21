USC Upstate Gets $300K for Student Health and Wellness Program

The University of South Carolina Upstate has been awarded a grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration’s (SAMHSA) Garret Lee Smith (GLS) Campus Suicide Prevention Program.

The three-year, $303,807 grant will support the implementation of a new three-tier health and wellness program called Spartans Helping Spartans (SHS) that will focus on first-year, first-generation, Pell-eligible, and transfer students.

“We are grateful to receive this funding, which will enable us to strengthen our commitment to the well-being of our students,” said USC Upstate Chancellor Bennie L. Harris, Ph.D. “I have no doubt that Spartans Helping Spartans will play a crucial role in creating a supportive environment on our campus and improving the overall mental health of our campus community.”

SHS aligns with USC Upstate’s strategic retention goals that aim to provide targeted support to student populations who face unique challenges in their academic journeys. The program is in response to increasing rates of mental health issues among college students in South Carolina and the nation. Recent data suggests the state has experienced a rise in age-adjusted suicides during the past decade.

“We recognize the need for a comprehensive, collaborative, and evidence-based approach to enhancing mental health infrastructure for all students, including those at risk for suicide, depression, serious mental illness, serious emotional disturbances, and substance abuse,” said Jennifer Gregory, director of counseling services at USC Upstate. “We know there is still a lot of work to be done, but kudos to all who have worked so hard over the past few years to help this project reach fruition.”

The SHS program will focus on four key goals:

Increasing engagement between Counseling Services and students.

Developing early identification and primary prevention services for at-risk students.

Increasing staffing for mental health services and preventative intervention.

Improving the relationship with community service providers.

Through the implementation of these goals, the SHS program aims to achieve positive outcomes, including increased student connectedness, a reduction in negative attitudes about mental health and substance use disorders, and the encouragement of help-seeking behavior.

The awarded grant of $99,813 will support the budget period from August 31, 2023, to August 30, 2024. During this time, USC Upstate will utilize the funding to implement the SHS program and provide necessary resources and support to the target student populations. The university will receive $101,997 in GLS funding in each of the following years.

The USC Upstate Counseling Center has witnessed an increasing number of students seeking counseling services during the COVID-19 pandemic, emphasizing the urgency of addressing mental health concerns. Additionally, the university has observed a rise in students seeking withdrawals for extenuating circumstances and submissions of incident/student of concern reports.

USC Upstate looks forward to working closely with its partners, community service providers, and stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of the Spartans Helping Spartans program. Together, they will empower students, foster a sense of belonging, and create a culture that promotes mental well-being and help-seeking behavior.

About the GLS Campus Suicide Prevention Program

The Garret Lee Smith (GLS) Campus Suicide Prevention grant program was established in 2004 and is administered by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), which is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Named in honor of Garrett Lee Smith, the son of former U.S. Senator Gordon Smith, who died by suicide in 2003, the program provides funding to institutions of higher education to develop and enhance comprehensive suicide prevention efforts on their campuses. Grants awarded through the GLS program support a variety of activities, such as training and education programs, suicide prevention campaigns, counseling and mental health services, crisis hotlines, and peer support programs. The program encourages collaboration among campus stakeholders, including students, faculty, staff, and community organizations.