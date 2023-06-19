USC Upstate Partners With Greenville Technical College to Establish Reverse Transfer Agreement for Students

The University of South Carolina Upstate has partnered with Greenville Technical College (GTC) to establish a Reverse Transfer Agreement that allows students who transfer from a two-year technical or community college to be awarded an associate degree by utilizing credits earned at USC Upstate.

This groundbreaking collaboration, the first of its kind in South Carolina, aims to promote economic growth and facilitate degree attainment for the region and state. The National Student Clearinghouse will play a crucial role in identifying students who could benefit from the program, which is open to any technical college in the state.

The Reverse Transfer Agreement holds immense significance for both institutions and aligns with the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education’s Ascend Strategy. This strategy is aimed at increasing the proportion of South Carolinians with high-quality postsecondary credentials to 60 percent by 2030. Notably, bachelor’s degree attainment in the Upstate region falls below 30 percent, emphasizing the urgency of initiatives like this agreement.

“USC Upstate recognizes the importance of helping students attain a degree that can benefit them personally and professionally,” said USC Upstate Chancellor Bennie L. Harris, Ph.D. “By allowing students who transferred without completing an associate degree from a technical college to attain the credential in their junior year of college, USC Upstate is empowering them with a sense of accomplishment and the confidence to complete their four-year degree.”

“We are so excited for our students,” said Donette Stewart, vice chancellor for enrollment services and director of admissions at USC Upstate. “During the past five years, we’ve had more than 1,500 USC Upstate graduates who started their college journey at Greenville Technical College. By earning a high-level credential such as a two-year degree, students gain access to more competitive employment opportunities, which can significantly improve their own lives as well as the lives of their families.”

Michelle Blackwell, national manager of Reverse Transfer, emphasizes the positive impact of this collaborative effort on degree attainment. “Research shows that students who earn degrees through reverse transfer are more likely to stay and complete their bachelor’s degrees,” she said. “In states that have implemented similar programs, there has been a notable increase of 5-18 percent in bachelor’s degrees at four-year schools.”

The benefits of earning an associate degree through reverse transfer extend beyond the recognition of achievement. Graduates experience an increased potential for job opportunities and salary raises. On average, completing an associate degree yields approximately $4,600 to $7,200 per annum in extra earnings compared to entering college but not completing a degree.

“USC Upstate and Greenville Technical College have had a long history of working together, and we continue to refine and grow that partnership for the benefit of our students and the state,” said GTC President Keith Miller, Ph.D. “It’s exciting to reach this milestone, but it’s only the beginning. I have no doubt that there are many more doors that this will open.”

“We know the success that South Carolina has had economically,” Miller added. “That means higher education has a growing responsibility to provide an educated and skilled workforce.”

About 20 students have already begun the reverse transfer process, according to GTC.

“This agreement shows that our students have a diversity of experience,” said Larry Miller, Ph.D., vice president of learning and workforce development at GTC. “They didn’t just go to a four-year university directly to earn their degree. They started at Greenville Technical College, were successful there, transferred, and established success at USC Upstate. I think that demonstrates a level of persistence on behalf of the student that employers are looking for.” To be eligible for this reverse transfer degree, students must have attended GTC and earned a minimum of 60 credit hours at both institutions. At least 25 percent of those hours must have been earned at GTC. Students may contact Chris Satterfield, coordinator for GTC’s Planning and Transfer Headquarters, at [email protected] or 864-250-8393 to inquire about the evaluation process and eligibility criteria.

Photo: USC Upstate Chancellor Bennie L. Harris, Ph.D., left, and Greenville Technical College President Keith Miller, Ph.D., right, sign a memorandum of understanding for South Carolina’s first Reverse Transfer Agreement at USC Upstate on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Written by USC Upstate.