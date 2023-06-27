USC Upstate Receives $406k NIH Grant to Conduct SARS-CoV Research With Undergraduate Students

Anita Nag, Ph.D., assistant professor of chemistry at the University of South Carolina Upstate, has been awarded a prestigious grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Nag’s grant proposal, titled “Exploring the dynamics of nsp1 and RNA interaction in SARS-CoV with undergraduate researchers,” has been selected for funding under the NIH R15 program under the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The three-year grant, totaling $406,504, will enable Dr. Nag to lead groundbreaking research in understanding the intricate dynamics of nsp1 and RNA interaction in the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV). This significant funding will also provide invaluable opportunities for undergraduate students to engage in hands-on scientific research and contribute to the advancement of knowledge in this critical area of study.

Nag expressed her excitement about the grant award, stating, “I am thrilled to receive this NIH grant and further explore the complex mechanisms of nsp1 and RNA interaction in SARS-CoV. This funding will not only support our research but also provide a unique learning experience for three undergraduate students each semester, fostering their scientific growth and preparing them for future careers in the field.”

The grant will support the collaboration between Nag and two esteemed researchers in their respective fields. Homay Valafar, a computer science faculty member at the University of South Carolina, will contribute his expertise in computational analysis and modeling. Jennifer Grier, an immunologist at USC’s Greenville School of Medicine, will provide valuable insights into the immunological aspects of the research.

Nag acknowledged the support received from the Developmental Research Program (DRP) award from SC INBRE (South Carolina IDeA Networks of Biomedical Research Excellence), which facilitated the successful submission of the grant application. The DRP award allowed for crucial preliminary experiments and resulted in a research publication, laying the foundation for the NIH grant’s approval.

“We are grateful for the support and resources provided by SC INBRE through the DRP award, which played a vital role in our journey toward securing this NIH grant,” Nag said. “This collaboration showcases the strength of interdisciplinary research and the importance of partnerships in advancing scientific knowledge.”

“USC Upstate is committed to fostering a vibrant research environment and providing exceptional educational opportunities for undergraduate students,” said USC Upstate Chancellor Bennie L. Harris, Ph.D. “Dr. Nag’s NIH grant serves as a testament to this university’s dedication to excellence in research and innovation.”

